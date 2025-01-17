What Donald Trump’s return as President has meant for money and markets and what to consider next

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trump’s election victory has already had an impact on stocks, bonds and currencies and we’re likely to see further action once he is inaugurated on January 20.

The US stock market initially responded favourably to the election result last November but recent headwinds have curtailed some of the Trump-related gains. The S&P 500 index of US shares is now trading 1.2 per cent higher than election day, while the more tech-focused Nasdaq index is up 3.7 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial euphoria was driven by investors locking onto the fact Trump is pro-business and is expected to cut taxes and have looser regulation, potentially giving a boost to corporate profit margins and driving greater share buybacks. There is a big risk that investors have now priced in a lot of potential good news and that markets don’t do as well once Trump is back in power.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media during a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club on January 07, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, making him the only president other than Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms in office. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The bond market appears to be less optimistic, given how Treasury prices have fallen amid concerns that Trump will borrow more money, putting further pressure on the government’s finances. The US budget deficit is expected to have been $1.9 trillion in 2024, an already sky-high figure, so the prospect of it getting even bigger is a worry.

Bond yields rise when prices fall and the 10-year US Treasury yield now stands at 4.791 per cent compared to 4.286 per cent on the day of the 2024 US presidential election. That’s quite a jump in such a short period and provides a headwind for the equity market as it influences the cost of borrowing.

Rising bond yields create headwinds for equities because they increase companies’ cost of raising capital. They affect swap rates, which are estimates of future interest rates and are what financial institutions pay to acquire funding for lending. If the cost for lenders goes up, the rates they charge to customers will also increase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also starting to weigh on investors’ minds is the fact that Trump’s policies could drive up inflation, particularly around immigration and tariffs. A clampdown on immigration could lead to higher labour costs if the pool of individuals willing to do certain jobs shrinks.

Dan Coatsworth shares his expert insight

Tariffs are the big unknown with regards to Trump. We still don’t have precise detail on which sectors and countries will be targeted and the rates imposed. A week ago, investors were hoping Trump’s bark could be worse than his bite, with market chatter that the incoming US president’s tariffs might only be applied to critical imports. Such a move would be positive not just for global trade but also for the US economy as it could dilute prospects for inflation to rear its ugly head.

However, Trump quickly appeared to throw cold water over this suggestion.

The latest speculation is that Trump’s economic team might consider a ramp-up in trade tariffs rather than going straight in guns a-blazing. Markets would like such an approach as it gives companies on the receiving end of tariffs more time to consider their options, and it could also mean a slower increase in inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dollar has been on a run over the past few months as markets expect Trump’s policies to accelerate economic growth, keep interest rates higher for longer, and in recognition of the US economy already being in a better shape than many other regions such as the US, Eurozone and China.