What England's Euro 2024 disappointments can teach you about investment strategies: Sarah Coles

It’s a familiar feeling for any supporter, but regardless of who you’re following in the tournament, and how far they end up getting, you can at least take some consolation from the fact that at least the experience is teaching you valuable lessons about investment.

Don’t have ‘favourites’

We can use the tournament as a chance to learn about the dangers of having a ‘favourite’. There are plenty of investors who pick a stock because they believe in it, and despite being hit with all sorts of bad news, they cling to the hope that one day their faith will pay off. Meanwhile, their investment can gradually lose value, because blind faith is no way to invest. It’s a feeling any England fan will be familiar with, as we head towards 60 years of hurt.

Don’t pin all your hopes on one thing

There’s also a lesson to be learned about diversification. Some fans have a second team they can turn to after their main team gets knocked out, so they still have the opportunity to experience some football joy. These fans appreciate the value of not pinning all their hopes on a single outcome, and investors understand the benefits of this too. By having a broad and diverse portfolio, when one investment is doing less well than you hoped, something else is likely to be doing better, helping to balance out overall performance. It’s why this approach is always a sensible idea.

Loss isn’t the end of the world

Any football fan will get to experience plenty of loss, but there is an upside to this, because you come to appreciate that it isn’t the end of the world. Psychologically, we’re designed to feel the pain of loss more than we feel the joy of a gain, which is why so many investors will be driven by fear. It means they may struggle with the idea of taking risk, or they may sell an investment after the price has fallen, for fear they’ll lose more. As long as you have a diverse portfolio that suits your needs, there’s no need for these knee-jerk reactions, because investing for 5-10 years or more gives you an opportunity to ride out the ups and downs of the market and take advantage of long-term growth. It means investors need to get used to losses as well as wins, and supporting England is a useful way to teach you that.

Success doesn’t need to be exciting

From a fan’s perspective, the fact that the England matches so far have been only marginally more exciting than ordering all the players off and watching the grass grow instead, has been a huge disappointment. However, given that they topped the group, it goes to show that being dull isn’t the same as being unsuccessful. In fact, when it comes to investing, dull is often exactly what we need. Something that grows gradually without too much volatility can be a great way to build success. Those who try to ‘get rich quick’ run the risk of getting much less rich quick instead. The best approach to aim for is often to ‘get rich slow’.

Consider the long-term

Another striking lesson is in what’s known as recency bias, which describes how we tend to put more emphasis on things that have happened more recently than we do on the bigger picture. It’s how England could top the group and yet get booed off the pitch at half time. We apply the same sort of thinking to investments, where we look at short-term performance in order to judge how well something is doing. If, for example, you invested in a fund that tends to hold its value better in falling markets but grow less in rising ones, you might be disappointed in performance at a time when markets have been rising. However, it’s only the long-term view that will give you the full picture.

Everyone underperforms sometimes

If you had an eye on Foden before the tournament, and high hopes for him, then you’re also getting a valuable lesson in the fact that even the brightest hopes will have periods of underperformance. The same is equally true with investments. It’s why it’s so important to diversify, and to hold for the long term, so there’s time to navigate these periods.

There’s an opportunity cost

For football supporters who are prepared to hear some harsh home truths, there’s also the chance to ask the other people in your life about the things you have missed out on while your team was drawing against a country with a population smaller than a big Tesco on a Saturday morning.

They might point out the evenings out together you could have had, the weekends away you might have enjoyed, or the holidays you couldn’t go on because of the tournament. And while it may not make for a cheery conversation, it’s a useful introduction to a key concept in investing: opportunity cost.

Everything we do with our money has an opportunity cost. If you were to leave your cash in a high street bank account paying 2 per cent for 10 years, you may think you’re making money, but you’re also missing out on the opportunity for your money to do far better elsewhere, because something like a stocks and shares ISA has a far better chance of growing.

Sadly, none of these vital lessons will really help console fans if their team comes home without any silverware. They’re still going to be miserable and disappointed, although as far as I understand it, that’s the default setting for an England football supporter anyway.

The pension opportunity lurking in the election

This election campaign has taken more turns down a blind alley than I do when I forget the sat nav. But, while we’re mired in tax speculation and betting controversies, we shouldn’t overlook the fact there’s a huge opportunity for whoever is elected to make a permanent difference to women’s retirement prospects.

All the pensions talk so far has been around the triple lock, and protecting support from the state, but the long-term solution also needs to address the shortfalls in the system that mean women live with a gender pensions gap at an eye-watering 35%. It will ultimately be resolved through tackling the gender pay gap, but in the interim there’s more that can be done.

Some of it comes down to the information women receive about their pensions at key times. So, for example, many don’t realise the impact of career breaks on their pension, and they don’t realise the difference it can make if they or their partner continues to pay into their pension while they’re not working.

