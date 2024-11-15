64% of gamers feel more comfortable expressing themselves online than in real life, according to What Gamers Want, a research report released today by marketing communications agency, Golley Slater, based on social listening from Reddit.

The report explores emerging trends from gamers, and their attitudes and preferences when it comes to brands entering their space.

What Gamers Want reveals how social media platforms like Discord, Twitch, and Reddit have transformed gaming from a solo activity into a global social experience. This report unpacks gamers' desire for self-expression, their complex relationship with in-game purchases, and the evolving ways they interact with brands both inside and outside the gaming world.

Key findings from the report include:

Gamers crave real-world expression: 72% of gamers would favour a brand that helps them extend their gaming persona into real life, particularly among multicultural, non-binary, and young (18-34-year-old) players.

The gamer economy: While 60% of gamers are willing to spend on in-game items to enhance self-expression, they strongly oppose pay-to-win mechanics. 74% of smartphone gamers report paying to remove ads in free-to-play games.

Gaming kudos matters: 46% of players want their real-world identity to mirror their gaming persona, underscoring the importance of aesthetics, exclusive game items, and status symbols.

Through these findings, the report highlights that today’s gamers are loyal, highly engaged consumers who value authenticity, social connection, and opportunities for self-expression within the gaming experience. Luckily for brands, this can be broken down into four key gamer typologies: the socialiser, explorer, achiever, competitor.

Gamers increasingly curate both virtual and physical environments that enhance their personal brand and identity. While they are open to in-game purchases that allow customisation, they are strongly opposed to pay-to-win models, favouring brands that respect gameplay integrity. For brands, effective engagement in this $200 billion industry requires genuine, culture-aligned partnerships that support gamers’ desire to personalise their experiences, both within games and in real life.

“Gaming is a powerful, culture-driving force, and brands have a rare opportunity to connect with a community that thrives on authenticity and shared experiences,” said Emma Thompson, Head of Agency, Golley Slater. She continues: “What Gamers Want highlights how brands can go beyond surface-level engagement to create meaningful, lasting relationships with gamers by truly understanding their values, motivations, and desire for self-expression. It’s an exciting time for brands to join the gaming world in a way that resonates.”

Paul Sheldon, Senior Art Director, Golley Slater said: “The gaming community is unique in its passion, loyalty, and expectation for brands to contribute in an authentic way.” He continues “Our research shows that gamers are savvy and discerning, valuing brands that respect their space and genuinely enhance their experience. For brands willing to meet gamers on their terms, there’s incredible potential for impactful engagement that goes beyond traditional marketing