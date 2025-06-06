What I learnt from students who became Australia's first tech billionaires: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This second test – scaling – reveals fundamental truths about business discipline and market dynamics. Most organisations fail here, not through lack of ambition, but through misunderstanding the nature of growth itself.

We’re often told that success should lead to rapid growth. But in reality, the companies that scale best usually grow by holding back, not rushing forward. Atlassian is a case in point: they scaled by staying focused, not by charging ahead.

In 2006, I found myself in their Sydney headquarters. Two university students, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, had bootstrapped their vision with a $10,000 cash advance on a credit card. Their creation, JIRA, had just achieved something extraordinary: genuine product–market fit.

Atlassin co-founders Scott Farquhar (L) and Mike Cannon-Brookes are pictured at the announcement of a new Tech hub for Sydney on June 25, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

Developers weren’t just using it—they were evangelising it, demanding it, refusing to work without it. More remarkably, JIRA was already escaping its original niche.

Large investment banks were deploying it on trading floors, using it to track complex workflows far removed from software development. I was seeing first-hand how a tool built for coders was becoming essential in all sorts of industries.

What distinguished Atlassian wasn’t just their product – it was their philosophy of growth.

They embraced “organic scaling”: expansion driven by real market pull, not manufactured momentum. Their self-serve model removed traditional friction. Users could discover, trial, and purchase the product without navigating procurement red tape.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

This wasn’t just a clever strategy – it reflected a deeper truth about modern markets.

Sustainable growth happens when products become integral to how people work; when adoption comes from authentic need, not persuasive selling.

The numbers tell a powerful story. By 2005/06, revenues had reached $12 million AUD and Atlassian was profitable, without any venture capital. As Cannon-Brookes put it, “We had two rocket engines driving us along, not just one” – JIRA and their team collaboration platform, Confluence. By 2010, just eight years after that credit card gamble, they’d passed $60 million USD in annual recurring revenue. Today, they serve more than 300,000 organisations and generate over $4.4 billion USD (approximately £3.5 billion).

Their scale is astonishing. Cannon-Brookes and Farquhar have each amassed personal wealth exceeding AU$20 billion, making them Australia’s first technology billionaires. Cannon-Brookes now owns minority stakes in both the Utah Jazz NBA team and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. In February 2025, Atlassian signed the biggest sponsorship deal in Williams F1 Racing’s history, renaming the team “Atlassian Williams Racing”. Farquhar stepped down as co-CEO in 2024 to focus on family and philanthropy. Their journey – from students with borrowed cash to global tech leaders – illustrates how constraints can sharpen creativity.

My own experience reinforces this. Companies I’ve led without outside capital—like Librados—often performed better because they had to. Every hire, every feature, and every strategic decision was tested by the market straight away.

In contrast, ventures with early funding sometimes suffered from artificial abundance. Even with strong teams, the lack of urgency led to drift.

The real test is whether there’s genuine traction. Capital can speed things up – but it can’t create demand that isn’t there.

What I learned:

Timing over resources: Hiring should follow demand, not lead it. Enterprise salespeople need enterprise-ready leads to succeed.

Acceleration over fabrication: Investment should amplify existing momentum, not try to manufacture it. Atlassian’s early discipline laid the groundwork.

Understand adoption dynamics: Know how your product spreads. JIRA worked because developers could adopt it without asking permission.

Embrace constraints: Capital-efficient companies learn to prioritise. That mindset endures – even when the money eventually comes.

Ultimately, it’s this discipline that separates companies that endure from those that fade. The winners understand that growth isn’t just about scaling what exists – it’s about evolving what’s possible.

The second test asks not whether you can grow, but whether you can grow intelligently. And the answer often lies not in raising more capital, but in needing less—and knowing why that matters.

Next week, I’ll turn to hiring. Not just building teams, but choosing the right people at the right time. Why you should hire for adaptability, not pedigree. Why the best start-up hires often aren’t the ones with the most polished CVs, but the ones who thrive in ambiguity, take ownership, and grow with the business. It’s not about filling roles—it’s about finding people who can shape them.