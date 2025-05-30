What it is like to achieve the Silicon Valley dream of product-market fit: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We were putting the final touches on our new website. This was Google Ads in its infancy – clicks cost pennies, literally – so we knocked together a basic campaign for our enterprise software integration solution.

The company was called Librados – “the freed men” in Spanish. The problem we were tackling wasn’t glamorous: getting large enterprise systems to actually talk to each other without requiring weeks of bespoke coding.

Within moments of clicking ‘publish’, downloads began pouring in – not the gradual trickle we anticipated, but an immediate flood. We didn’t realise it at the time, but we’d just hit one of the most important – and least understood – moments in building a business: when the market clearly chooses your solution.

Then everything moved fast. In less than six months, more than 100 large enterprise customers were using our software. Less than a year later, we were acquired by a company listed on Nasdaq. I remember feeling dazed; excited, of course, but also overwhelmed. It had all happened so quickly.

These days, it’s what people call ‘product-market fit’. It’s the moment that often separates companies that thrive from those that quietly disappear. And it matters: around 42 per cent of startups fail simply because there isn’t enough demand for what they’re offering. It’s not that they run out of money or don’t work hard enough – they’re just solving problems the market doesn’t care enough about.

Achieving true market alignment fundamentally transforms a business. Before reaching product-market fit, every customer feels like a battle, each sale requiring constant persuasion.

Afterwards, the dynamic entirely shifts. Customers start arriving organically, retention naturally improves, and word-of-mouth builds self-sustaining momentum. Rather than pushing hard, you find yourself being pulled forward by genuine demand.

Yet Silicon Valley’s obsession with trying to systematise product-market fit often misses its true nature. Despite numerous frameworks and methodologies promising repeatable results, genuine market alignment stubbornly resists formulaic approaches. Still, there are things you can do to tilt the odds in your favour.

Foremost among these is cultivating authentic customer intimacy – going beyond surface-level market research to genuinely understand customers’ daily frustrations and operational inefficiencies. Apple really get this, probably better than any other company. Indeed, Steve Jobs said, “You’ve got to start with the customer experience and work back toward the technology, not the other way around.”

A common mistake made by many entrepreneurs is to invert this process, building technology in a vacuum first and only later seeking out customers.

Librados worked because the timing was right. Markets operate within complex contexts, and timing can mean the difference between explosive success and complete obscurity.

As technology races forward and markets constantly shift, spotting genuine demand – and responding swiftly – is becoming essential. In the end, the winners will be the ones who can balance what’s technically possible with what people actually need.