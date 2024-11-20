What lack of welding teachers in South Yorkshire means for UK's industrial strategy: Chris Burn

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week I had the privilege of being at another of our events, the Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Sheffield.

As someone who lives in the city, the day provided a fascinating insight into South Yorkshire’s underlying strengths in advanced manufacturing as well as some of the factors holding back the sector’s ability to grow even further.

The day started with an excellent speech by South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard who set out the area's proud history as a “region of makers” and the hopes that advanced manufacturing, a term describing innovative production processes, can be the next chapter in that story.

Chris Burn speaks at the Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2024 held at The Cutlers Hall in Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins

On paper at least, the region is in a strong position to make that a reality.

South Yorkshire is home to the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and the likes of Rolls-Royce, Boeing and BAE Systems as well as a vast array of specialist SMEs ploughing their own furrow.

Last year, South Yorkshire was named as the UK’s first Investment Zone with a specific focus on advanced manufacturing.

At the time, the then-Conservative Government said it was expected that the Investment Zone will help leverage more than £1.2bn of private funding and help support more than 8,000 jobs by 2030 in South Yorkshire.

Now Labour’s new Industrial Strategy green paper has made advanced manufacturing a priority area and cited South Yorkshire as already being a “world-leading cluster” in the field.

But as the day progressed, the obstacles that the finalised industrial strategy will need to address were laid out in clear terms by the experts not just on the stage for the different sessions but also in the well-informed audience.

These range from the challenge of securing investment when returns are less guaranteed and slower to arrive than other industries to the UK’s eye-watering electricity costs which the Industrial Strategy green paper itself admits are “a major barrier to growth and investment”.

Competitors in France and Germany can expect electricity bills that are anything between 30 to 50 per cent lower than those in the UK.

But I was most struck by a discussion on a lack of qualified staff that has contributed to a serious issue in South Yorkshire where there is an ongoing lack of welding and fabrication teachers. Shortages across the industry are causing a vicious cycle where those capable of teaching skills are tempted out of education by vastly better-paid offers to return to industry. One extraordinary example was given of a welder on £35,000 a year in education being offered £104,000 to return to working practice.

That situation obviously has the knock-on effect of meaning there aren’t enough teachers to bring a new generation through – causing further labour shortages in the process and perpetuating the problem.

The industrial strategy itself specifically highlights welding as an area where the UK has a lack of technical skills.

There are no easy answers but in my view, perhaps turning to those who have recently retired from specialist roles to job share on a part-time basis could form part of the solution – a move that would also accord with parallel Government efforts to get more people back into work.