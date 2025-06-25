What mentoring at Leeds Modernians has taught me about growth, grit and the future of women’s football

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as I laced up my boots at the start of the 2024/25 season to captain the newly launched Leeds Modernians Development Team — who compete in the seventh tier of the women’s football pyramid — I had no idea how transformative the year would be. Not just for the players, but for me personally.

Finishing the league unbeaten, with 133 goals scored and just 12 conceded, was a proud moment for everyone involved in the club — but the real success was watching a group of young women grow into a cohesive, confident team.

As a former journalist and communications professional, I’ve spent much of my career telling other people’s stories. But this season, I found myself helping write a different kind of narrative — one shaped by confidence, courage and connection, nurtured through grassroots sport.

Ruth Turner pictured captaining her side during a cup match against Huddersfield Amateur last season. John Heald Photography

Mentoring these younger players has been the most rewarding experience of my life so far.

Some joined the team having never played women’s competitive football. Others hadn’t touched a ball in years. Many were unsure of themselves — physically or mentally — but from our very first training session, I could see the potential. What they needed wasn’t just drills and tactics. They needed belief. And belief is something I’ve always tried to pass on — whether mentoring journalists, colleagues, or now, teammates on the pitch.

Week by week, I watched the transformation unfold. Players who once hesitated began demanding the ball. Shy newcomers became vocal leaders. And in our final match — a thrilling 4–2 win over Sherburn White Rose Development to clinch the West Riding County Women’s Division Five title — it all came together. The grit, the graft, the growth.

Mentorship in sport isn’t just about giving advice; it’s about creating the conditions for others to thrive. Sometimes that means pulling someone aside for a quiet word. Sometimes it’s simply showing up — consistently — and leading by example. I’ve learned that listening is just as powerful as instructing. That celebrating small wins off the pitch can matter just as much as big ones on it.

In truth, this season felt more like reverse mentoring — they gave as much to me as I did to them. During a year that included the heartbreak for myself and my partner of a second pregnancy loss during IVF, as well as going through redundancy at work, this role became more than just a commitment — it became a source of purpose. Leading the team gave me stability, a reason to keep showing up, and a reminder of the strength that comes from community.

Now, we look ahead. The club is entering an exciting new chapter. Our thriving first team is pushing for promotion from the North-East Regional Women’s Southern League. We've launched a new committee and are seeking local partners who share our commitment to inclusion, development and sustainability.

Our aim isn’t just to play at FA Women’s National League level — or even WSL one day. It’s to expand the women’s section, nurture leadership and coaching pathways, and create lifelong friendships through football.

Because this isn’t just a club. It’s a family. And I’m incredibly proud to be part of it.