What the reality of health inequalities really looks like - Mark Minton

Health inequalities can be measured by differences in health outcomes among different groups of people according to The King’s Fund.

Life expectancy in the least deprived areas of Kensington is 86 years compared to the most deprived areas of Blackpool is 76 years. The life expectancy for people living with learning difficulties is 63. Men with a learning disability on average die 22 years younger and women 26

years younger than those without a learning disability.

Like all statistics, they don’t tell the full story. I work for Happy Futures in Scarborough, and we support individuals living with learning disabilities, mental health, and complex care needs.

My role is to arrange doctor visits, coordinate care and be proactive about our individuals’ health issues. I’m working on improving our individuals’ understanding of the difference between a 999 and 111 call to reduce unnecessary call-outs and improve understanding which benefits the health system overall.

This should all be straightforward, you’d imagine. And mostly it is and we are lucky to have brilliant health professionals to work with.

However, I have only worked in social care for nine months and I’ve already seen many instances that shine a light on what health inequality really means for people with learning disabilities.

Availability of services, service opening times, access to transport, reasonable adaptions in language and literacy, misinformation and how someone experiences healthcare – these supposedly avoidable differences are amplified in social care and particularly in the learning disability field.

It can take three days to get a GP appointment. Nothing strange about that you might say. But when you factor in it can also take days or weeks to prep an individual with learning difficulties or severe autism for an appointment, and then they may not be ready to attend at the exact specified time and date given, you understand that the system doesn’t work for them.

We still have issues with communication and understanding. For example, if one of our individuals with learning difficulties is being given an injection, it requires a certain type of support before a needle goes anywhere near them.

One other major inequality I see is our individuals often having to wait months for bus passes for their carers due to the extra admin required.

So while they may have one themselves, they are unable to travel anywhere on public transport without their carer.

As we are based in Scarborough, many individuals rely on public transport to get around and be part of the community.

So it’s been an eye-opening six months for me working in social care and what I’ve realised is that it’s not about being a voice for them – people with learning difficulties very much have their own voices. It’s about magnifying those voices. And that’s what I’m trying to do when it comes to health inequalities.