What to look for when choosing a flexible workspace in Yorkshire: Jonny Rosenblatt

While flexibility remains the key selling point of these spaces, many are falling short of delivering the experience that businesses need to thrive.

A truly flexible workspace does more than offer a hot desk or private office, it’s one that offers a range of solutions that can grow and change your business. That’s why when choosing a flexible workspace, it’s important to look past the immediate features, instead considering factors that support the needs of the business and its employees, such as the general ambience and ability to allow collaboration.

A big reason that businesses are attracted to flexible workspaces is, of course, the flexibility itself. Flexibility means being able to scale your spaces as your business changes, whether you’re a startup or a larger company.

Jonny Rosenblatt shares his expert insight

Businesses should look for spaces that offer a range of options, from coworking desks and private offices, to meeting rooms and event spaces.

The best flexible workspaces make it easy for businesses to switch between different setups, without extra hassle. People’s working habits have changed dramatically in the last few years.

Once upon a time it was easy. A 15 person company needs space? Show them an office with 15 desks and chairs and you were well on your way. But now the variables are enormous. 15 people, but not all need to be accommodated daily.

Some might be in three days a week, some may be once a month.

It’s about finding a solution that allows for key team members to get together but the whole team to have less frequent but more meaningful, interactive days together.

Our role as a flexible is to ensure that all the requirements can be met and accommodated by making the most of the products we can offer.

A major benefit of flexible workspaces are the opportunities for connection. Gone are the days of isolated offices that restrict you to the occasional water-cooler chat.

Modern workspaces are designed to bring people together, sparking conversations and opportunities that would never have occurred in a traditional office environment.

When looking for a flexible workspace, pay attention not only to the design features that make it easy for people to interact, but to the community team on site. Are they connectors? Do they want to bring people together regularly in a meaningful way?

Shared kitchens, lounges and open seating areas are the basics, but the best spaces will take things one step further: hosting events, workshops and networking sessions to build a strong sense of community.

These spaces create an atmosphere where spontaneous and meaningful connections can happen, whether it’s a casual chat over a coffee, or an organised event bringing together professionals from different fields.

A workspace that prioritises connection can make all the difference in fostering innovation and creativity within your team. It’s not just about being near each other, it’s about creating opportunities for those unexpected moments that spark new ideas, partnerships or friendships.

People often think collaboration only happens with teams, but a great flexible workspace makes it easy to collaborate across different businesses. In a coworking setup, you get to meet and connect with people from all kinds of industries, and these interactions can lead to unexpected collaborations that benefit both parties.

Maybe your startup needs a designer for a new project, or maybe a neighbouring company is looking for advice on implementing some new software. In these spaces, the collaborative nature doesn’t stop at the walls of your own office but allows different industries to connect and work together.

When a workspace gets all of these things right, it becomes far more than a place to work. It becomes a key part of your business success story.