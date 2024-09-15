What would cutting the scam reimbursement limit mean for the fight against fraud?

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is far from a new phenomenon and Which? first sounded the alarm over the inconsistent treatment of victims by banks with a super-complaint back in 2016.

Since then, the issue has persisted, causing utter misery to the countless victims who have had their lives upended by the financial and emotional turmoil wrought by relentless scammers.

Just last year, nearly £460 million was stolen by criminals in this way, according to industry trade body UK Finance.

The Government has previously said the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be able to require banks to reimburse APP (authorised push payment) scam losses. Issue date:

From October 7, an inconsistent and voluntary reimbursement scheme will make way for a new, mandatory set of rules. These will crucially compel over 1,500 payment service providers - including the biggest banks and smaller fintechs - to reimburse victims of APP scams in most circumstances.

Last year, after careful consideration and months of seeking views from the industry and experts, the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), the watchdog in charge of overseeing the mandatory scheme, proposed the maximum amount of money that victims of APP fraud could be reimbursed should be £415,000 - split evenly between the sending and receiving firm.

Yet with just over a month to go until new rules come into force, the PSR - under unprecedented pressure from sections of the banking and payments industry and the Treasury - has performed a screeching U-turn. The regulator now proposes that the cap should be slashed by £330,000 - to just £85,000.

This is despite the PSR previously ruling out a lower threshold, claiming it was “too low”, since it would “exclude a significant number of victims” and cause “significant harm to those victims defrauded above this amount”.

The message to victims of high-value fraud, such as investment scams or house conveyancing fraud, is now clear: good luck getting the rest of your money back.

A threshold of £415,000 is so important because it would give all financial firms an extra incentive to put in place effective anti-fraud measures.

Currently, some firms carry out few checks to confirm the identity of those sending and receiving payments - and lowering the threshold would only embolden them to continue that approach. Worse, it sends a message that the government, regulators and businesses may not be taking the fight against fraud seriously, which doesn’t bode well for all the work required by ministers to bring different sectors together and tackle fraud once and for all.

The PSR cites the backlash it’s received from smaller players in the payments industry, which have complained that a higher threshold would inhibit their ability to attract investment, invest in fraud protection and compete with larger firms. An ever-present consideration in the mind of all financial regulators is the government’s mission to promote economic growth. The argument runs, then, that forcing smaller firms to cough up potentially hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation could see many go bust.

However, in essence this change rewards small firms that don’t have the capability nor desire to stop fraudsters taking advantage of their systems. It is a fundamental principle of financial services that providers are supposed to take appropriate measures to prevent fraud and other criminal activity on their systems. Firms that can’t or won’t do that should not be operating in the marketplace.

People don’t fall victim to fraud because they are careless, they do so because they are ruthlessly manipulated by expert fraudsters that create credible fake stories to target victims - a fact that many players in the industry, including regulators, accept to be true.