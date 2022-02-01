Where are the Jack’s discount stores which will be closing amid Tesco cuts?

The company said it will shut counters at the shops with the “lowest demand” amid changes in customer habits.

It added that it will shut seven of its 13 Jack’s discount stores, impacting 130 jobs across the sites and its head office.

The six remaining outlets will become Tesco stores.

Tesco has said it will shut meat, fish and deli counters across 317 of its stores and close its Jack’s discount supermarket arm.

Tesco UK and Republic of Ireland chief executive Jason Tarry said: “Our Jack’s brand will continue to be sold across Booker and our symbol brands, bringing great value and quality to even more customers.

“We want to thank our Jack’s colleagues for all they have done and taught us.

“Our priority is to find roles within our wider business for all the colleagues who want to stay with us.”

The Jack’s brand was launched by former chief executive Dave Lewis in 2018 to take on the surging growth of German discount rivals Aldi and Lidl.

The seven Jack’s stores which will be closing are based in:

– Hull

– St Helens

– Walton

– Castle Bromwich

– Middlewich

– Barnsley

– Liverpool North

The locations where Jack’s outlets will become large Tesco stores:

– Chatteris

– Immingham

– Edgehill

– Rubery

– Sheffield