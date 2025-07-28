Where culture takes centre stage - under Gala Tent: Bradford 2025’s marquee partner for a year of celebration

As the curtain rises on Bradford’s landmark year as the UK City of Culture 2025, one Yorkshire-based business is helping bring the city’s bold cultural vision to life—one spectacular tent at a time. Gala Tent, the UK’s leading marquee and event shelter supplier, has stepped into the spotlight as a key player in the infrastructure behind this historic celebration.

From pop-up cinemas and street food festivals to community workshops and outdoor theatre, Gala Tent’s durable, elegant, and versatile marquees are creating the very spaces where art, culture, and connection flourish.

A Local Story with National Significance

Bradford’s City of Culture designation is more than a title—it’s a movement. It signals a fresh chapter for the city and its people. With hundreds of events planned across the district throughout 2025, organisers need infrastructure partners who not only deliver on time but also understand the spirit of community transformation.

Bradford Festival

That’s where Gala Tent comes in

Headquartered just over an hour from Bradford, the company brings both local heart and national expertise. For more than 25 years, Gala Tent has been the silent structure behind weddings, festivals, markets, and sporting events across the UK.

Now, it’s helping Bradford write history

“There’s something very special about helping our own region take centre stage on a national platform,” says Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent. “Bradford’s year as City of Culture isn’t just about events—it’s about unlocking potential, connecting communities, and leaving a legacy. Our tents are more than shelters; they’re enablers of imagination.”

Bradford Market

From Shakespeare to Street Food

Whether it’s a 20m x 20m stage hosting a modern take on Macbeth in City Park or a cluster of 6m tents bringing storytelling to schoolchildren in Clayton, Gala Tent is delivering structures that match the moment.

Each installation is carefully planned to align with Bradford 2025’s commitment to sustainability and inclusion. Reusable, modular, and weather-resilient, the marquees are tailored for everything from audio-visual installations to artisanal markets and immersive workshops.

“Flexibility is our superpower,” explains Darren Perry, Gala Tent’s Sales Manager. “You might need a high-capacity festival space this weekend, and a compact classroom tent the next. We make it happen—fast, reliably, and with a commitment to excellence.”

Sustainability That Supports a Vision

Sustainability is more than a buzzword for Gala Tent. For Bradford 2025, where ethical event delivery is a core value, Gala Tent’s eco-conscious approach is a perfect fit. From working with local logistics partners to offering rebranded tent solutions for multiple events, the company champions practical steps toward lower-carbon cultural celebrations.

Its tents are not only built to last—they’re designed to inspire.

A Blueprint for Future Cities of Culture

Bradford 2025 may be the highlight of the year, but for Gala Tent, it’s a starting point for deeper engagement with cultural festivals across the UK. From Southampton to Dundee, cities eyeing future City of Culture bids are watching closely—and Gala Tent is ready to lead the charge.