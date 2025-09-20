Which: Booking.com must do more to protect customers from scams

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research from rental market data company Key Data suggests that it has pulled level with its main competitor, Airbnb, as the main site for booking short-term rental stays in the UK. A partnership with train site Trainline means consumers will see places to stay on Booking.com in their trip’s destination unless they untick a box. For trips abroad, the site also performs strongly.

But beneath the surface lies a murkier underbelly. The site seems to have become a breeding ground for scammers intent on trying to hoodwink unwitting consumers. When Which? researchers asked 237 of our members who used Booking.com if they’d seen scam messages on the site, almost one in 10 said they had. If this were to be extrapolated to the millions of users the site hosts every year, that’s a huge number of potential victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which? continues to receive stories from customers who’ve been scammed on the site. There are two main types of scam. The first is when customers are sent messages, often from the email address ‘[email protected]’, telling them they need to confirm their booking by transferring payment to the fraudster. The second type comes in the form of scam listings.

A picture shows screens displaying the logo and the website of the online travel and accommodation services platform Booking.com (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

It means customers are losing money, as well as potentially turning up to their accommodation - only for them to realise the hotel never existed, and leaving them stranded and scrambling to find alternative accommodation.

One man Which? spoke to was shocked to receive a message from Booking.com confirming an apartment in Wembley, non-refundable and booked on a credit card he hadn’t used for 18 months, or on Booking.com since 2019. Initially, the site told him to contact the accommodation partner to cancel, and only refunded him once Which? intervened. Booking.com told Which? that cybercriminals gained access to the customer’s Booking.com account to make a reservation and ‘upon receiving proof of the charge from the customer, we are now processing a full refund.’

These findings are already concerning, but when one factors in the rise of artificial intelligence, it’s likely that scam messages and fake listings will become even more believable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To fight back against the scourge of online fraud, laws under the Online Safety Act were introduced, giving Ofcom, the media regulator, the powers to take enforcement action against sites that don’t do enough to rid their platforms of fraudulent activity. Clearly, Booking.com isn’t doing enough in this regard given the number of scams customers are reporting as seeing on the site, which is why we believe that Ofcom should be investigating the site. If it finds wrongdoing, it should take tough action, sending a message that a failure to protect users will result in consequences.

In the meantime, Which? thinks Booking.com should carry out a range of measures. The first would be to insist that accommodation providers prove their identity as the current checks on this are inadequate. Second, do more to prevent fraudsters being able to request payment through links or messages that are sent through its booking systems. Third, proactively investigate and remove listings where there are numerous, credible allegations that they are scams, or where customers don’t end up in the accommodation they believed they were booking. Finally, it should be taking reports of scams much more seriously, pledging to investigate and remove them within 24 hours of being reported.