Households have felt yet another squeeze on their finances over the past year, with many bills continuing to shoot up.

But with inflation recently showing signs of easing, could some bills get cheaper in 2024, or at least start to feel a bit less steep?

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest, the DIY investment platform, has some predictions for where bills could go from here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What could cost less – or at least go up in price more slowly?

Household bills will continue to be challenging for many in 2024

Mortgages

As expectations for inflation ease, fixed mortgage rates have been gradually easing back. According to Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, in early December, the average two-year fixed-rate homeowner mortgage dipped below 6 per cent for the first time in nearly six months.

Haine says: “Now, with interest rate expectations dramatically improving, there are hopes of further mortgage rate cuts to come in 2024, particularly if the Bank of England pushes ahead with interest rate cuts in the second half of the year. It means those signing up for a new mortgage can enjoy lower repayments than this year – with the best deals likely to emerge later in 2024.”

But she also sounds a note of caution – as many homeowners are still sitting on mortgages that they took out before interest rates started shooting up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a sting in the tail for existing homeowners looking to refinance, however, who may be emerging from ultra-cheap deals taken out before interest rates began rising in December 2021,” says Haine.

“While they will be able find better deals than in 2023, it won’t soften the blow entirely as their repayments will still go up.”

House prices

Several recent house price forecasts have pointed to house prices edging down in 2024, as home buyers feel the pinch.

Haine says: “It means the dizzying price rises seen during the pandemic, when homeowners sought out larger homes with gardens in the lockdown-fuelled ‘race for space’, are now behind us, with prices now down on the year as buyers struggle to secure a mortgage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extent to which prices may fall generally is unclear. Housing market forecasts have varied. Halifax, for example, expects UK house prices to drop by up to 4 per cent, while Zoopla expects prices to fall by around 2 per cent in 2024.

Haine adds: “However big the decline, a falling market presents more opportunities for first-time buyers and cash buyers looking to snap up a bargain.”

It’s also important to bear in mind that local housing markets can vary hugely, depending on factors such as how popular a particular area is with buyers and how close neighbourhoods are to local schools and transport links.

The cost of servicing debts

“Taking on credit has become phenomenally expensive over the past couple of years,” says Haine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She says that credit should be “a last resort for those in financial difficulty”.

She adds: “However, with interest rates potentially at their peak, the hope is that interest-bearing debts should improve in 2024, helping to ease the burden for those working hard to clear their liabilities.”

Some water bills

Some water bills could cost less than they would have been otherwise. In November, England and Wales water sector regulator Ofwat confirmed that water companies will need to pay out to customers after falling short of performance targets.

Fines for underperforming suppliers will be passed on to customers through money taken off bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haine says: “Not everyone will gain as some water companies managed to improve their performance.”

Rent

While the pace of property rental growth may slow next year, rents are expected to continue increasing.

Property website Zoopla predicts that rental prices will be rising by around 5 per cent annually by December 2024.

Strong demand in the rental sector and a lack of homes to choose from have been pushing up rents.

Council tax

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haine says: “Council tax, a compulsory charge paid by occupiers of residential properties, is set by local authorities to raise money for providing local services such as street lighting, rubbish collection, police and fire services and libraries.

“While how much you pay depends on the value of your property and the corresponding tax band this places it in, the tax can go up every tax year if the local authority decides an increase is needed to balance the books.

“While council tax typically rises on April 1 every year, how much by is the big worry.”

In some situations, people may be entitled to a council tax discount, for example if they live alone.

TV licence

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December 2023, the UK Government confirmed that the BBC licence fee will rise by £10.50 to £169.50 annually.

The household payment had been frozen at £159.

Car insurance

The typical price paid for motor insurance from July to September 2023 was £561, according to the Association of British Insurers – the highest level since its records started in 2012.

Delays in repair and supply chains, the rising cost of parts and materials and increasingly sophisticated car technology have been cited as factors adding to insurers’ own cost pressures, which in turn feed into the prices paid by customers for insurance.

Haine says: “The worry is that costs will continue to spiral in 2024, making car insurance premiums unaffordable for some. However, with inflation expected to ease, premiums may continue to rise but hopefully at a less rapid pace.”

Food prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haine says food inflation may ease a little in 2024, which could allow for some more competitive pricing at supermarkets.

She suggests: “It means savvy shoppers, who track discount deals carefully, may actually be able to bring down the cost of their weekly supermarket shop, offering some much-needed relief to the household budget.”

Fuel costs