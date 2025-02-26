Which? names Jet2 as top airline for short-haul flights

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is the only UK airline to receive Which? Recommended Provider 2025 status this year for short-haul airlines, after travelling customers gave Jet2 the highest customer score out of all such airlines surveyed.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2 and Jet2holidays, said: “We are extremely proud to have been named a Which? Recommended Provider for ten years in a row, which is a clear demonstration of our continued industry leadership when it comes to providing the very best customer service.

"This recognition, based on the views of paying customers, is testament to the hard work and dedication of our brilliant colleagues who go above and beyond to look after our customers.”

A Jet2 plane

The survey of airlines by Which? is based on feedback received from almost 8,000 travellers who were asked to rate their experiences of flying in the last year against a range of criteria.

This criteria included customer service, booking process, value for money, punctuality, boarding experience, seat comfort, food and drink, cabin cleanliness and environment, and last-minute cancellations.

In the categories for booking process, cleanliness and value for money, Jet2 received a score of four stars.

Jet2 was also the top airline in the survey for the lowest rate of last-minute cancellations.

Only 0.2 per cent of flights were cancelled less than 24-hours before departure with Jet2, compared with two per cent for British Airways, according to Which?.

Logan Air and SAS Scandinavian Airlines came second and third in the Which? table of Best short-haul economy airlines

Whizz Air and Ryanair came bottom of the list.

92 per cent of passengers said the booking experience with Jet2 was good, compared with just 53 per cent for Wizz, while 72 per cent of Jet2 passengers said staff were helpful during delays, but that figure was just 48 per cent for Ryanair.

EasyJet also notably improved its last-minute cancellation rate from two per cent to 0.9 per cent.

For long-haul flights, British Airways was ranked joint-lowest on the customer score rating, along with Air Canada.

Singapore Airlines and Etihad Airways came top in the long-haul category.

Emirates was also given Recommended Provider status from Which?, ranking third on the list.