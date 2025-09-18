Whitby Distillery Ltd: Business applies for new premises licence to sell alcohol to take away

By The Yorkshire Post
Published 18th Sep 2025, 18:32 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Whitby Distillery Ltd has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence that would allow it to sell alcohol for consumption off-site.

The application covers the distillery’s premises at 84 Church Street, Whitby.

If approved, the licence would permit the retail sale of alcohol, off-sales only, from 9am to 8pm, Monday through Sunday.

Public input invited

Whitby Distillery Ltd: Business applies for new premises licence to sell alcohol to take away  STOCK PIC Johnny Green/PA Wire

Residents and interested parties have until October 6, 2025 to submit their views on the proposal. Representations can be made in writing to North Yorkshire Council’s Licensing Services at Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG, or by email at [email protected].

The council has confirmed that the application record and licensing register can be viewed by prior appointment during office hours at the Scarborough offices, or online via the licensing section of the council’s website.

What happens next?

All representations received before the deadline will be considered before a decision is made. If objections are raised, the application may be referred to a licensing sub-committee for determination.

