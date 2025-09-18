Whitby Distillery Ltd has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence that would allow it to sell alcohol for consumption off-site.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application covers the distillery’s premises at 84 Church Street, Whitby.

If approved, the licence would permit the retail sale of alcohol, off-sales only, from 9am to 8pm, Monday through Sunday.

Public input invited

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Distillery Ltd: Business applies for new premises licence to sell alcohol to take away STOCK PIC Johnny Green/PA Wire

The council has confirmed that the application record and licensing register can be viewed by prior appointment during office hours at the Scarborough offices, or online via the licensing section of the council’s website.

What happens next?