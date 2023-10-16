Whitby Town Council to discuss potential serial breaching of market regulations by traders

Concerns about ‘potential breaches’ of market rules by traders in Whitby are to be discussed at a council meeting.

A motion calling for market managers to answer questions about “potential breaches of North Yorkshire Council’s Whitby market regulations” is set to be discussed by town councillors.

Whitby Town Council’s Town Development and Improvement Committee will discuss the “potential breaches” of the market regulations on Tuesday, October 17 at 6pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, which was proposed by Coun Asa Jones, states: “The Town Development and Improvement Committee notes the concerns of local residents and business owners regarding potential breaches of North Yorkshire Council’s ‘Whitby market regulations’ and damage to listed buildings surrounding the market area.

Old Town Hall. North Yorkshire Council

“The committee requests the attendance of both the Market Superintendent and Regeneration Services Manager to answer questions around the recording and reporting of incidents and the potentially serial breaching of market regulations by traders.”

The motion was seconded by Coun Jonathan Harston who represents the Town North Ward.

Coun Jones said that he had spoken with “multiple business owners in the area surrounding Whitby marketplace” who he said claimed that buildings had been damaged by vehicles using the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the purpose of the motion was to “look into potential avenues for solutions” and added that he was “more than willing to accept amendments” to his motion from other councillors if they thought that alternative courses of action would be preferable.

The meeting is also set to discuss a resident’s request for the potential creation of a new crossing on Castle Road into the estate on Convent Way.

The meeting agenda states: “The road is very busy, especially at rush hour times and the speed limit is frequently ignored making crossing very difficult and dangerous.

“The estate is very large and there are lots of children and pedestrians which would benefit from a crossing to make it safer for everyone.”