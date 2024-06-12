White Rose Education turns print into £6m revenue stream following Covid-19 pandemic

Since creating the partnership with Elanders UK in 2020, Halifax-based White Rose has printed 24.1 million workbooks - taking it from a zero revenue on print to £6m in four years, which is set to grow further with the imminent launch of White Rose Science and an expansion of some of its international products.

White Rose Education has a team of teaching experts who create maths and science resources for over 140 countries, 40 per cent of UK secondary schools, and 80 per cent of UK primary schools.

The company - originally called White Rose Maths - was established in 2017 to support the national agenda of improving maths outcomes across England.

White Rose Education has gone on to develop popular learning schemes, evidenced-based digital teaching resources and professional development programmes.

A significant lift in demand as a result of the pandemic saw the firm reach out to Elanders UK to pursue printing its resources for the first time.

There has been a 100 per cent growth year-on-year for its printed workbooks which are targeted at schools and parents. The price point at which White Rose Education can offer workbooks to schools and parents means it is cheaper to buy books than to print out worksheets on printers.

Adam Phillips​​​​, site manager at White Rose Education, said: “Our expansion into printed products has surpassed all our expectations. We’ve gone from printing a few hundred workbooks to printing 60,000 to 80,000 of each title, each year and we couldn’t have done it without Elanders.

"We’re experts in education and have relied heavily on Elanders’ expertise in physical publishing. From paper quality, to stapling versus glueing, to ink - they’ve really helped shape what we produce.”