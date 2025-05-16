White Rose shopping centre, Leeds: Primark expansion provides boost for Land Securities

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company shrugged off any impact of US tariffs on business investment. Land Securities (Landsec) reported a pre-tax profit of £393 million for the year to the end of March, rebounding from a loss of £341 million in the year before. The total value of its property portfolio jumped to £10.88 billion, from £9.96 billion this time last year.

Landsec’s portfolio includes office space, retail destinations and landmarks such as the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds.

The London-listed company said demand for “modern, sustainable office space” in London remained strong, and that brands continue to focus on “fewer, but bigger and better stores in key locations”.

Library image of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London.

“As supply of both is constrained, rents in our portfolio continue to grow,” it told investors.

For example, it pointed to fashion chain Next tripling the size of its Bluewater store, Primark doubling the size of its shop in White Rose, and new openings in shopping centres such as Bershka, Pull&Bear, and JD Sports. The top 1% of all shopping destinations in the UK provide brands with access to 30% of all retail spending in stores, according to Landsec, which said that nearly 90% of its retail assets were in that top bracket. The company plans to ramp up investment in popular retail destinations by £1 billion over the next one to three years.