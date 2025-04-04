White Rose Shopping Centre: Primark store set to almost double in size

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

In a Facebook post, White Rose said the expansion will see the store offer more choice across its range of fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and home goods.

The statement added: “While the expansion is set to complete in 2027, you will begin to see changes from Monday April 7 when the works begin. The Primark entrance via car park two will be temporarily out of use during the renovation works, but you can still access the store through the ground floor or first floor mall entrance.”