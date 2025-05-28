White Rose shopping centre: Waterstones opens bookshop in former Marks & Spencer store

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bookseller’s shop has opened in a section of the lower-ground floor at the former Marks & Spencer store at White Rose, opposite Primark.

Waterstones has 300 bookshops, including Foyles, Hatchards, Hodges Figgis, Blackwell’s and branches in Ireland, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Waterstones is a brilliant addition to White Rose and our retail mix, and we’re delighted that the bookseller has joined us at the centre.”

Waterstones has opened a new bookshop at White Rose Shopping Centre, its second location in Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of White Rose)

White Rose, which is owned and operated by Landsec, provides 850,000 sq ft of retail space. It is home to more than 100 retailers including Zara, Superdry, Primark, River Island, Marks & Spencer, Next, H&M, New Look, Schuh, Office, JD, and The Entertainer