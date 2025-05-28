White Rose shopping centre: Waterstones opens bookshop in former Marks & Spencer store

Waterstones has opened a new bookshop at the White Rose Shopping Centre near Leeds.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 28th May 2025, 07:45 BST

The bookseller’s shop has opened in a section of the lower-ground floor at the former Marks & Spencer store at White Rose, opposite Primark.

Waterstones has 300 bookshops, including Foyles, Hatchards, Hodges Figgis, Blackwell’s and branches in Ireland, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Waterstones is a brilliant addition to White Rose and our retail mix, and we’re delighted that the bookseller has joined us at the centre.”

Waterstones has opened a new bookshop at White Rose Shopping Centre, its second location in Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of White Rose)Waterstones has opened a new bookshop at White Rose Shopping Centre, its second location in Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of White Rose)
Waterstones has opened a new bookshop at White Rose Shopping Centre, its second location in Leeds. (Photo supplied on behalf of White Rose)

White Rose, which is owned and operated by Landsec, provides 850,000 sq ft of retail space. It is home to more than 100 retailers including Zara, Superdry, Primark, River Island, Marks & Spencer, Next, H&M, New Look, Schuh, Office, JD, and The Entertainer

A 65,000 sq. ft. leisure extension including four new restaurants, Five Guys, Wagamama, Fridays, and Pizza Hut opened in July 2017, with an 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX and ScreenX technology added later in that year.

Related topics:Marks & SpencerLeedsPrimarkAmsterdam

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice