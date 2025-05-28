White Rose shopping centre: Waterstones opens bookshop in former Marks & Spencer store
The bookseller’s shop has opened in a section of the lower-ground floor at the former Marks & Spencer store at White Rose, opposite Primark.
Waterstones has 300 bookshops, including Foyles, Hatchards, Hodges Figgis, Blackwell’s and branches in Ireland, Brussels and Amsterdam.
Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose Shopping Centre, said: “Waterstones is a brilliant addition to White Rose and our retail mix, and we’re delighted that the bookseller has joined us at the centre.”
White Rose, which is owned and operated by Landsec, provides 850,000 sq ft of retail space. It is home to more than 100 retailers including Zara, Superdry, Primark, River Island, Marks & Spencer, Next, H&M, New Look, Schuh, Office, JD, and The Entertainer
A 65,000 sq. ft. leisure extension including four new restaurants, Five Guys, Wagamama, Fridays, and Pizza Hut opened in July 2017, with an 11-screen Cineworld with IMAX and ScreenX technology added later in that year.
