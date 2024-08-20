‘Who says we can’t turn a bar into a biotech lab?’: Sheffield tech firm moves headquarters into former nightclub

The firm said the announcement marked a “decisive move” in the company’s mission to instigate an “industrial revolution” in cell manufacturing worldwide.

Co-founded by Adam Glen and Jack Reid, Unicorn Bio is developing groundbreaking technology aimed at automating cell culture and freeing up scientists’ time for valuable analysis and experimentation.

The startup began life in Mr Glen’s attic after the founding duo met on an entrepreneur programme, hosted virtually during the pandemic.

Adam Glen (right) and Jack Reid (left), founders of Unicorn Biotechnologies.

On realising the potential of their ideas, Unicorn Bio moved into office space at Sheffield Technology Parks in 2021, which they soon transformed into a bespoke lab space.

With a dual focus on developing cell lines used in meat production, medicine, and numerous other applications, as well as innovating the unique technology to augment this cell culture, Unicorn Bio’s team grew to ten and they began looking for new premises early in 2024.

When considering the former nightclub located on Shoreham Street, the pair said they quickly saw an opportunity.

Reflecting on the suitability of the new premises, Mr Glen said, “There’s no reason not to create a lab space here. People tend to stay in their lane in the UK, but who says we can’t turn a bar into a biotech lab? Companies like Hewlett Packard and Apple started in garages.”

The pair added that the building offers space to innovate across both the scientific and engineering sides of the business, maintaining efficiency by keeping processes in-house.

The existing venue had existing features such as high-quality air conditioning. In the new labs, Unicorn’s scientists intend to undertake cell culture, experimentation and analysis whilst the dedicated workshop will act as a hub of engineering, housing 3D printers, tools and prototypes.

Unicorn Biotechnologies also secured significant investment prior to the move, as well as five allocations of grant funding from Innovate UK, which has supported collaborations with partners in Canada, Oxford, and Cambridge.

Mr Glen added: “We are a small and independent startup and the advantage this gives us is speed and agility. We began in an attic with a lizard incubator and pond cleaning gloves. In three years, we’ve moved from there to the Tech Parks - where we built a lab with support from Tom and his team, because it was quicker and more cost effective than using offsite labspace - and now, we’re in our new home.

“I want more people to start biotech businesses here in Sheffield and I hope our example shows that it can be done. There are many talented individuals in this city, and if I can do it, so can they”

Tom Wolfenden, Sheffield Technology Parks CEO, said: “Jack and Adam’s entrepreneurial approach is really impressive; they take risks, aren’t afraid of doing things differently and see opportunities where others may not.