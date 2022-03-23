The facility replaces Kitwave's previous Wakefield site and will act as the head office for on-trade wholesaler HB Clark. The firm said the premises will also allow for integration of itsLeeds depot.

The site spans 165,000 sq ft, housing a purpose-built unit of 65,000 sq ft, and has a height of over 12 metres. The premises will utilise warehouse management systems in a bid to drive improved operational and administrative efficiencies, as well as providing modern spaces for coaching, training and in-person meetings.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitwave's InFAMous Soft Drinks post-mix production facility will relocate from Leeds to Wakefield by May this year to try and bring operational synergies, including new equipment to improve capacity and better storage facilities.

The new HB Clark warehouse in Wakefield

HB Clark will also be introducing an online solution for customers to shop and engage with.

Paul Young, CEO of Kitwave, said: “The opening of this new site in Wakefield is a testament to the Group’s determination to continue pursuing opportunities through expansion and improved efficiencies, both for our customers and colleagues.

"Thanks to these synergies and optimised processes, including the launch of the fully functional online solution for customers, we are able to further improve the quality of our service provision and drive cross-selling, which will deliver long term value to the Group and its customers.

“We are delighted that all 80 of our staff members are making the move to the new site, highlighting the strong relationships Kitwave maintains with its colleagues. This is only the third move in HB Clark’s 100 plus year history and comes at an exciting time for the group, as it delivers on its growth strategy.”

The new HB Clark warehouse in Wakefield

Jay MacKay, Kitwave’s managing director of the on-trade division, said: “Across the Kitwave Group, we have always endeavoured to continue improving all touchpoints of the business. The new site, the relocation of our InFAMous Soft Drinks post-mix production facility to Wakefield and the imminent launch of HB Clark’s online purchasing solution epitomise this ambition.

“Forward-thinking initiatives such as these will significantly improve HB Clark’s operations, allowing the business to ensure the delivery of the highest quality service to its customers and continue to provide a first-class route to market for our supplier partners.”

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you