Why 2025 is the year for property owners to invest in energy efficiency: Nic Gillanders

With EPC requirements set to tighten over the next two years, it’s more important than ever for property owners to prioritise energy efficient upgrades that meet regulations, cut energy consumption and safeguard property value for the long-term.

A volatile UK energy market and fluctuating prices further underscores the urgent need to improve a property’s energy efficiency, enabling homeowners to mitigate the impact of market shifts.

Recent changes to EPC regulations will be directly affecting homeowners and landlords of residential properties. Properties that fail to meet the new EPC standards could face penalties, making energy efficiency upgrades not a nice-to-have, but a vital necessity. By December 2025, all newly rented properties must achieve a minimum EPC rating of C, with this requirement extending to all existing rentals by December 2028.

Nic Gillanders shares his expert insight. Picture: Dave Dodge

For landlords, any non-compliance could mean a major impact on their income, as new regulations will prevent these properties from being rented until it meets the requirements. Whilst homeowners may not envisage any immediate issues, they are likely to face challenges if they plan to sell, re- mortgage or let their property once these regulations kick in.

Staying ahead of these regulations and making necessary updates to properties will help avoid having to do so further down the line.

Homeowners should consult with specialists to accurately assess their property’s specific needs and identify the most effective upgrades. By working with experts, they can pair retrofitting installations, like insulation, with renewable technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels. This integrated approach not only enhances energy efficiency but maximises the benefits of each upgrade.

One of the most impactful and cost-effective enhancements a homeowner can implement is the installation of loft and wall insulation. Up to 35 per cent of a home’s heat can escape through its walls so this upgrade can lead to significant heat retention, translating into lower energy bills and improved comfort for those living in the property. Furthermore, up to 25 per cent of a home’s heat can escape through its roof so loft insulation is just as crucial to consider installing in 2025.

Homeowners and landlords should also explore renewable energy options, including solar panels and heat pumps.

Contrary to common belief that they are expensive and complex, as they’ve grown in popularity, these solutions are becoming increasingly affordable and efficient. There is also secondary support through a number of different grants and incentives available to reduce the initial cost for the homeowner.

Heat pumps can significantly lessen the dependence on fossil fuels, while solar panels offer a clean energy alternative that can reduce long-term energy costs.

The International Energy Agency indicates that transitioning from an efficient 92 per cent gas boiler to a high-efficiency air or ground source heat pump can yield energy savings of 60 to 70 per cent. Additionally, when combined with superior insulation, a heat pump can achieve up to a 90 per cent reduction in annual heating energy demand.

Transforming the UK’s housing stock to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions is a significant challenge. Currently, British homes rank among the least energy-efficient in Europe, with heating responsible for 28 per cent of the UK’s overall carbon emissions, according to the National Audit Office.

Collaboration between the government, the broader industry and consumers is essential to achieve these goals effectively.

Government support

For individuals to undertake these vital upgrades, further government support is necessary. There are numerous grants and incentives available, both through government schemes and from sources like mortgage lenders. However, the energy efficiency sector, property owners, and consumers seek a clear, well-defined pathway. This pathway should prioritise improving insulation and integrating renewable energy solutions into homes.

Current options include the UK’s Warm Homes Grant and Boiler Upgrade Scheme which support homeowners with funding for upgrades, with the latter providing grants up to £7,500 for replacing fossil fuel heating systems such as gas boilers with low carbon heating systems such as heat pumps.

A comprehensive ‘warm homes’ programme would help unlock the potential of the UK’s housing stock.

Short-term action must align with long-term goals, prioritising positive government initiatives in energy efficiency, such as higher grants so a wider range of people can access these technologies.

Ultimately, the government must establish a strong framework that encourages long-term planning and investment in the industry. We strongly urge the government to prioritise clear and consistent policies that assist both the industry and consumers in improving EPC ratings and financing essential energy efficiency upgrades.