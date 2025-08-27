Why Angela Rayner's dinghy and vaping picture matters: Sarah Todd

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If her boss, our Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, was out of action the lady in question would be called upon to take over the reins. She would be, to the entire world, the upholder of all things British. The leader of His Majesty’s Government.

Sympathisers can argue until they are blue in the face for all this correspondent cares that what Angela Rayner looks like while having a few days well-deserved break is her own business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that’s the whole deal when it comes to taking a position of high office; your life isn’t your own business.

Angela Rayner is the Deputy Prime Minister. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

It’s easy to draw parallels with Prince Harry’s much-documented exit from the Royal family.

As was always the case, his grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth was absolutely and utterly right.

It would have been impossible to grant him his hoped for half-in-half-out going on; being part of public life when it suited and retreating when it didn’t. And it’s the same for politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There can be no halfway house, no having your cake and eating it. While Labour might understandably want to shake such traditionally held beliefs, we slacken them off at our peril.

Yes, people get too worked up about image and public relations. A bit of reality - look at Prince William cheering on his football team - is brilliant. But, in this reporter’s opinion, to be in a position for the aforementioned photograph to have even been taken in the first place, is really rather arrogant. She might as well have just stuck two fingers up.

Why? Well for heaven’s sake. At a time when so many hard-working people are genuinely concerned about their taxes being spent on housing illegal immigrants - who have been coming into our country via dinghies in the channel - it really is the ultimate kick in the teeth to be photographed in one.

Yes, a smaller version; but not to have put two and two together and thought a dingy might not be a good look is just (there is no polite way to put this) thick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, the way this country is going when it comes to free speech, such a comment may well bring about a one-way ticket to a stay at His Majesty’s pleasure.

Ms Rayner can recline to her heart’s desire in a deckchair or on a speed boat if the fancy takes her, but a blooming dinghy?

Now this might just be a peculiarity of yours truly, but couldn’t she have had on a flowery dress or a crisp linen shirt and smart shorts?

Perhaps, the next time she visits the USA she could seek some advice from the timelessly elegant American First Lady Melania Trump. While some like to put Mrs Trump down because she worked as a model, she is a highly intelligent lady and speaks - in addition to her native Slovene - English, Italian, French and German.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She understands that how she looks and behaves reflects on her country, as well as having an influence on how seriously people take her and the causes she wants to promote.

Leaders and their deputies throughout the world wouldn’t be seen with so much as a hair out of place - let alone dragging on a vape in a vest.

It’s important to say that Rayner’s rise from a Stockport council estate, leaving school with no qualifications and being pregnant by 16 has been hailed on many occasions by this columnist as a very inspirational tale. She is an amazing success story.

Will she care that some people didn’t like the way she looked while enjoying a bit of downtime? Definitely not. The point is that as a senior political leader she should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others disapprove of her recent purchase of an £800,000 seafront home. So long as she pays the taxes due on her new bolthole in Hove, on the South Coast, it’s her own business.

Although, of course, there is irony for Ms Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, to have three homes at her disposal when so many people are struggling to buy or rent just one.

There has been a huge shift in our lifetimes in the ethos of civic-mindedness and responsibility and the whole country would do well to reflect on simpler times.