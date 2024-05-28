Leaving a jet-setting job as a vice-president for Facebook’s parent company Meta to run an up-and-coming digital marketing agency in Harrogate may not seem the most obvious career move.

But as he speaks to The Yorkshire Post, Ben Wood gives every impression of a man who feels he has made the right decision after leaving his role at Meta (turnover for 2023 – $134bn) to become CEO of idhl (turnover for 2023 – £36.9m).

Wood joined what was then just called Facebook in 2016 as Director of Agencies for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region and was promoted to Vice President level at Meta in 2021. But last year he decided to leave the business and took over at idhl in September.

Ben Wood took over at idhl in September 2023. Picture: Simon Dewhurst

His impressive career prior to Facebook had seen him launch and run digital performance marketing network iProspect as part of Dentsu, one of the ‘Big Six’ global advertising agencies.

He explains: "Meta was amazing, a proper rocket-ship. I’ll never regret having eight years in such an extraordinary business.

"But it is 70,000 or 80,000 people and a big global technology business. The reality is however senior you are in a business like that you aren’t Mark Zuckerberg. Towards the end of my tenure, I was slightly missing the autonomy and the dynamic of running a business; building product, creating culture, hiring brilliant people, winning clients and working with amazing customers.

"I just wanted to get back to being in an entrepreneurial agency environment.

"I thought actually it might be real fun to go and find a really dynamic, really entrepreneurial, scaled business and join somewhere I might really have the ability to make a massive impact.”

He adds: "idhl is absolutely everything I wanted. It is a brilliant business full of passionate, brilliant people working with 400 or so amazing clients. There’s still lots to do, we are only part-way on our growth journey.”

While inarguably much smaller in scope than Meta or Dentsu, idhl – which was founded in Harrogate by Group CEO Dennis Engel and now also has offices in Leeds, Manchester and London – is not a complete underdog.

In 2021, private equity firm Bridgepoint made what was described as a “substantial investment” in the business to help fund its expansion plans through a mixture of organic growth and acquisitions. At that point the business had 240 staff and £19m revenues – both figures have almost doubled in the last three years.

The agency now has around 400 staff, with its hundreds of clients including big names such as Costa, Faberge and Leeds United.

Much of the focus of Wood’s first few months as CEO has been on simplifying the business’s structure with a rebrand due to be completed next month. It will bring eight of its existing brands under the idhl name with only one, Fostr, retaining its current title.

Wood says the move is designed to make it clearer to existing and prospective customers that the agency can be a simple one-stop shop for their digital marketing requirements.

"It is a complicated world out there and what clients want is someone to help them navigate that complexity away,” he says. “They want an agency that can build them a website but can also help with their data strategies.

"When you are working for a 50,000 or 60,000 person business with lots of different brands that is really hard. It is easier at a business like idhl."

Wood is based in Oxford but says he is in Yorkshire every week and that Harrogate remains the “spiritual and cultural heart of the business”.

But he adds he is keen for the business to be seen as a national player.

"I never know whether the ‘Northern agency’ moniker is a good or bad thing. Ultimately it is irrelevant – we want to be seen as a national agency that works with really ambitious brands and helps them grow.

"Our proposition essentially is about accelerating growth. We have a set of products and services – whether it is building brilliant websites and e-commerce destinations or digital advertising – that help companies grow.

"We want to work with ambitious national brands. As our business grows, we will put our people where it makes sense to service those brands.”

When asked what his ambitions for the company are in the coming years, Wood explains: "In private equity, people talk about ‘The Magic 40’. If your margin and your growth is bigger than the number 40, it is a good thing. You want to be seeing growth of 15 to 20 per cent a year and sustaining a really healthy margin that is the other 20 to 25 per cent of the equation.

"Marketing is always a bit of a bellweather for economic confidence and it is a tough environment out there.

"Every conversation we have with a potential new client, we have to be better than everyone else. Achieving those kind of growth rates is going to require an extraordinary team effort.”

The company is also working on plans for American expansion with a potential office in New York, but Wood says a "super cautious” approach is being taken based on winning accounts before making hires.

Wood adds on his aspirations for the wider business: “Success is to come to work every day and be surrounded by people feeling they are doing the best work of their careers. Ultimately you want the relationship with clients to be win-win. If they are doing well, we are doing well.”

Set of promotions announced by idhl

A series of promotions have recently been announced by idhl.

Sharon Palmer, who joined the firm’s senior leadership team in December, has been promoted to take on a group role as Director, Group Accounts and Client Success.

Head of Paid Media, Tom Walkden, has been promoted to Media Strategy Director. Walkden joined the business ten years ago as a PPC Account Manager and has secured a string of promotions during his time at the agency.

Eleanor Papadimos has taken on the role of Commercial Director, Web Division. Papadimos joined idhl in 2019.