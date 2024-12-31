Why Biodiversity Net Gain rules matter for small developments: Tara Garraty

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BNG is a framework that ensures that any new development contributes positively to biodiversity. The goal is to leave the environment in a better state post-development than it was before.

Developers are required to assess the biodiversity value of a site before and after development, with a target of achieving a minimum 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traditionally applied to larger projects, from April 2024 BNG now extends to smaller sites as well, following an update from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs.

Tara Garraty shares her insight

Historically, BNG was a requirement primarily for larger developments. However, with the new regulation, small developments – defined as those under a hectare in size or involving fewer than nine dwellings – are now also subject to BNG rules.

This expansion recognizes that cumulative impacts from smaller projects can significantly affect local biodiversity.

To aid in the assessment of these smaller projects, Defra introduced the Small Sites Metric (SSM) calculation tool, a simplified tool adapted from the existing statutory biodiversity metric calculation tool, to help measure the biodiversity value of smaller sites, making it easier for developers to meet the BNG requirements.

Why BNG Matters for Small Developments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Environmental Responsibility: By incorporating BNG, small developments can contribute positively to the environment, helping to reverse biodiversity loss. This is crucial as even small developments can fragment habitats and disrupt local ecosystems.

Regulatory Compliance: Adhering to BNG requirements is now a legal obligation. Non-compliance can result in delays or denial of planning permissions, making it essential for developers to integrate BNG into their planning processes.

Enhanced Reputation and Market Value: Projects that prioritise sustainability and biodiversity are increasingly attractive to investors, buyers and the public.

Implementing biodiversity net gain on small sites allows one to maximise ecological benefits across all scales, ensuring that every development, regardless of size, contributes to the restoration and enhancement of local biodiversity. This approach fosters a more resilient and sustainable environment for future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To assess and quantify the biodiversity impact of small developments, the UK government introduced the Small Sites Metric.

This tool provides a simplified method for calculating the biodiversity value of a site, making it easier for developers of small projects to meet the BNG requirements.

The metric considers factors such as habitat quality and area, guiding developers on how to achieve the mandatory 10 per cent net gain in biodiversity.

Although, updates to BNG regulations applies to anyone involved in the construction and sustainability industry, it is particularly vital for developers, landscape architect or planner working on small development projects.