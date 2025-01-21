Why blue-collar workers no longer strive for white-collar careers - and what to do about it: Andy Turner

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We may nail the sale or have the paperwork down to a tee, but if the products we make aren’t up to par and don’t deliver the high standards that our brand is known far, we would cease to exist.

It is this symbiotic relationship between our workshop and office teams that has enabled us to become one of the industry leaders in drive technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Historically, people would start in a blue-collar role and strive to progress through the ranks into white-collar careers. And it was this path that I followed myself, starting as an apprentice engineer and working my way through various roles to my current position as sales and operations manager at SEW-EURODRIVE UK.

Andy Turner went from a blue-collar job to a white-collar role - but is concerned the career path is becoming less appealing

But aspirations and attitudes are rapidly changing.

Across the board, our sector is seeing a shift where progression and personal development are sidelined for the attractiveness of blue-collar roles that offer decent salaries, job security from the AI takeover, and the ability to ‘switch off’ after a shift.

Many blue-collar workers are earning a good salary, often upwards of £39,000 for more senior roles, which matches, if not exceeds what they could be earning in a white-collar office-based role. It’s hard to motivate people to make the transition to a white-collar role if there is no improved financial gain.

Especially given the current economic climate and cost of living, sometimes the drive is there for progression but if salaries can’t be matched or improved, many will stay put for the financial security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While these blue-collar jobs are becoming increasingly attractive - which is great for attracting young talent - are they too attractive and halting progression into more senior white-collar roles? It is concerning for those of us in senior management who are looking for those stand-out people who have the skills, aptitudes and drive to become our future leaders.

The traditional career trajectory where blue-collar workers aspire to transition into white-collar roles not only provides personal growth opportunities for employees, but it ensures a steady pipeline of experienced leaders who intimately understand the hands-on realities of our industry.

Blue-collar roles are also widely being named as the ‘safest’ jobs as AI continues to dominate headlines. Many are worried that their roles will soon cease to exist and ultimately be done by a machine.

However, blue-collar roles like engineers, mechanics, plumbers, roofers and carpenters require a specialist set of skills that currently can’t be replicated to a required standard through automation and AI. A recent report from Aduzna showed that progression in these roles can lead to salaries upwards of £39,000 in senior positions so it’s no surprise these roles are in demand on the jobs market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is crucial that we don’t lose sight of the value that skilled tradespeople bring when they transition into leadership, design, or strategy roles. These individuals carry a depth of practical knowledge that is invaluable for innovation and operational success, having ‘got the t-shirt’ themselves.

Using myself as an example, having worked in various blue and white collar roles, the experience of knowing a process completely, and a supply chain from one end to another is vitally important and informs most of my decisions today.

However, the progression path doesn’t seem as appealing as it once was. There does seem to be a negative perception of white-collar roles as being boring, unrewarding and sedentary, with sitting at a desk a major ‘no no’ for those who are active and feel great pride from making or fixing something.

Work-life balance has also come up as a factor, with many worried that with white-collar work will come the expectation of being ‘always on’ and expected to be reachable at any time of day. For many, they think it isn’t worth the hassle, as with blue-collar salaries improving, what is there to motivate people to make the switch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting clear progression pathways and personal development frameworks in place can be a really important step to show from day one of someone’s role that there are opportunities there, if they want it.

Something else that can be effective is creating a mentoring programme, pairing team members from different departments up to learn from each other about what different roles contribute to the business, their day to day lives and struggles they face.

As well as inspiring any internal moves, this can also be very helpful for the management teams to learn how their decisions and processes work in progress.

As employers, we must balance the current focus on enhancing blue-collar roles with strategies that inspire and support workers to climb the traditional ladder, ensuring our industry continues to benefit from their expertise in more senior, strategic capacities.