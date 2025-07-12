Why Boghani family's Splendid Hospitality Group is putting tens of millions into expanding its York hotel sites

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic and beautiful city of York is a tourist hotspot which already attracts around nine million visitors a year, supporting over 16,000 hospitality jobs and bringing in about £1.7bn a year to the economy in the process.

There are with ambitious local aspirations in place to substantially grow all of those figures and one of the organisations keen to play their part is the family-owned Splendid Hospitality Group, which has announced plans to invest tens of millions of pounds into its four hotels in the city in the coming years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which was founded by former accountant Shiraz Boghani and whose executive chairman is his son Nadeem, has 24 hotels around the country while its other divisions include 38 KFC restaurants in the Midlands and North-East, as well as three care homes in Sussex.

The Boghanis with York's deputy mayor Margaret Wells

Its other hotel locations do include a Holiday Inn Express and Mercure hotel in Leeds but the company has recently been highlighting its big belief in the potential of York as it plots a series of major investments in the city.

Its locations include the landmark Grand Hotel, which is currently undergoing a £2.5m investment project to add a new spa, while the company has recently added 16 extra rooms to the Grade II-listed ibis Styles York Centre as part of a multi-million refurbishment and redesign.

The firm is also buying a restaurant neighbouring the group’s Hotel Indigo York to enable the creation of an expanded accommodation and food and drink offering for the boutique hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s first property in the city was the Holiday Inn Express York, acquired in 2008, and there are proposals to add extra bedrooms to the property to meet demand from business and leisure guests.

As if that wasn’t enough, SHG also recently acquired 37 Tanner Row, a Grade II listed building in the heart of York which was originally built as The George Hotel in the 1850s.

The company’s plans for the city were announced at a recent event to showcase the completed changes at the ibis Styles, with Nadeem Boghani describing them as “a statement of intent” demonstrating the firm’s commitment to York.

The firm’s chief commercial officer Rachel Bulford tells The Yorkshire Post the company currently has 469 hotel rooms in the city and employs 350 people locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“York is a really key city for us that we want to invest in in the future,” she says. "York is such a fabulous city, it has got so much heritage. It is a great place for visitors, both British visitors and those from around the world.

"It is a destination in its own right but we also know that a number of visitors choose to mix in a visit to York on a tip from London to Edinburgh and vica versa.

"We first purchased a property in York back in 2008 so it is a city that we’ve got nearly 20 years of history in. More recently, we’ve purchased properties like The Grand. It is a city where we see huge opportunity. We’ve got quite a wide range of different properties in York – the five-star Grand right through to the Holiday Inn Express as well.

"So we see it as a place where there is not a great opportunity for the visitor economy but also for us to have a portfolio of different properties in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For each of the properties we need to work through all the different permutations and options that exist. We are already under way with a development in The Grand to spend £2.5m to bring a new spa. There is a real opportunity to really delight our guests with a fantastic new spa concept that is going to be great for hotel residents but also for residents of York if they wish to come and have a spa day.

"On the other side, we recently purchased a building in Tanner Row which was a hotel back in the 19th Century and we are looking at how we might develop that. Our aspiration there is to turn that into more accomodation. It is a beautiful Grade II heritage building so we want to work to be able to do that in the best way possible.

“We need to work together with the planners and the council to make sure that we develop something that is fantastic for visitors but will also wokr more broadly within York’s environment.”

While the hospitality industry has faced well-documented challenges in recent times, Ms Bulford says SHG’s business model – which includes improving the value of its buildings – means it is well-placed to make investments. The company’s most recent accounts for the year to April 30, 2024, recorded a £17.7m operating profit from overall revenues of £69.8m while last year the firm agreed a £232m five-year “club facility” loan from HSBC and OakNorth to help fund its capital investment programme around the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rachel says: "One of the things that Splendid likes to do is look at properties and how we can use that asset most effectively and linked to that is what type of hotel proposition we put into that property.

"It is very dependent on the area, the property and how we can covert it. We want to give fantastic experiences whatever brand a guest might choose to stay in.

"It is a challenging time for anyone in hospitality and other similar industries. One of the big opportunities is for growth which is why want to invest more and add value for guests but also to the property.

"That then helps offset and mitigate some of the ramifications of inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are also taking sensible steps to look how we do things and what we can do more efficiently and preserve the guest and employee experience but also manage the fact that all businesses have to find ways to absorb some of these rising costs. It is a challenge we all face in the sector.”