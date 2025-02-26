Why businesses must step up to support women in menopause: Karen Heras-Kelly

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Businesses that do will benefit from higher retention, improved productivity and creativity, and a more inclusive workplace culture.

My menopause work with senior leaders demonstrates that this is no longer an abstract proposition. Last year was a monumental year and this year, I’ve celebrated an exciting milestone in women’s health through my involvement as an Empowerment Coach for CanesMeno, Bayer Consumer Health UK’s first entry into the menopause market.

I’ve also taken my experiences of supporting women through menopause and created The M-Series - a specially curated empowerment series designed to challenge stereotypes, taboos and misconceptions about menopause. My mission is to help women see this stage for what it truly is: a time to refocus, embrace new tools, and create a life aligned with who they are now.

Karen Heras-Kelly shares her expert insight

The Business Case for Menopause Support

By 2025, over one billion women worldwide will be in menopause, many of them in senior roles. Yet up until now, menopause has remained largely overlooked in corporate wellness strategies. Symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, and sleep disturbances can significantly affect job performance, leading to increased absenteeism and, in some cases, forcing women out of the workforce.

A 2022 UK study found that one in ten women had quit their jobs due to menopause-related struggles. The financial burden of replacing experienced employees is significant, but beyond costs, businesses risk losing valuable institutional knowledge and leadership. By offering the right support, companies can retain top talent, reduce turnover costs, and foster a healthier, more engaged workforce.

Businesses that prioritise menopause support position themselves as trustworthy employers who care about employee well-being. This is crucial in industries where retaining senior female talent is already challenging.

The good news is that becoming a menopause-friendly workplace doesn’t require a major overhaul - just practical policies, education, and cultural shifts. There are some key areas for businesses to consider:

Menopause Awareness & Education

Many women don’t immediately recognise their symptoms as menopause-related, and colleagues often lack awareness. Providing menopause training for managers and employees helps break stigma and creates a more informed, supportive work environment.

Flexible Work Policies

Menopause symptoms can be unpredictable. Offering flexible work hours, remote options, or quiet rest spaces allows employees to manage their health while maintaining productivity, improving both performance and job satisfaction.

Wellness & Support Programmes

Menopause support should be integrated into existing wellness initiatives. Businesses can offer counselling, coaching, nutrition advice, mindfulness programs, and sleep support. A growing number of companies are introducing menopause-specific employee assistance programmes..

Inclusive Workplace Culture

A supportive workplace requires more than policy changes - it demands cultural shifts. Encouraging open discussions about menopause normalises the topic and ensures employees feel safe seeking support. Senior leaders can play a key role by sharing their own experiences and championing these conversations.

Listening to Employees’ Needs

Companies that listen to their employees and remain open to evolving workplace practices will lead the way in retaining female talent. Addressing menopause isn’t just about supporting individuals - it’s about creating a more resilient, diverse, and high-performing workforce.

Forward-thinking businesses have an opportunity to lead the way in talent retention by taking menopause seriously. A workplace that values and supports women at all life stages isn’t just ethical - it’s a smart business move.