Why Calderdale College is offering short courses focusing on sustainability

The short courses are available to businesses across all sectors and are aimed at helping employers, employees and apprentices to develop a more environmentally-friendly workplace.
Melissa Hart, employer engagement team leader at Calderdale College, said: “There are so many benefits to becoming a more sustainable business, from cost savings to improving employee morale, to boosting your reputation.
"These courses are a great opportunity for employers to upskill both themselves and their staff at no additional cost, in turn creating a business which is both environmentally and financially sustainable.”
The new courses form part of the Collaborative Apprenticeships project and are fully funded by the European Social Fund (ESF).
The project, managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (WYCC), aims to increase the quantity, improve the quality of, and provide better access to apprenticeships in Calderdale and its surrounding areas, by offering employers access to free training courses, services and support.