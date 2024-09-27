But after carefully analysing the sales data, owner Gemma Thompson realised customer habits had changed.

“We felt that Saturdays were really quiet,” Ms Thompson told The Yorkshire Post. “We’d get a lot of local customers coming in after they’d been on a bike ride for a coffee and a chat but there wasn’t a lot going through the till.

"Between April and October, about 10 per cent of our sales during the week were going through on a Saturday.

The RedSky Bikes team - Marcus White, left, Gemma Thompson, James Gilbert and Stuart Rider - now sell more bikes on Tuesdays than they did on Saturdays after deciding to close at the weekend.

"Customers were saying that their working habits had changed. Many of them worked from home so they were flexible in when they could come in or if they were driving past they could just call in.”

The business, which is based in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, made the switch to the new opening hours in July this year and Ms Thompson said the results were significant. “We’ve sold more bikes on those Tuesdays than we have on a Saturday in a long time,” she said. "Tuesday has ended up being our busiest day.”

RedSky Bikes, which is a retailer, servicing and repair centre covering urban, road, gravel, mountain and e-bikes from a range of brands, was launched by Ms Thompson and her partner, James Gilbert, in November 2022.

The pair were new to the cycling industry. Mr Gilbert previously owned a farm buildings business and Ms Thompson had a business and finance background.

"We both fancied a change and we love outdoor pursuits, one of which is cycling,” said Ms Thompson. “Ourselves and our cycling friends were having to travel about 45 minutes to find a decent workshop to service our bikes and James was getting frustrated with the sort of service he was receiving.

"We felt that we had the passion for cycling but also the business experience to bring a different dynamic to the business.”

However, opening a bike shop in 2022 brought significant challenges for the couple.

"As we opened our doors the cycling industry was in turmoil, with overstocked bikes after the Covid boom coupled with a cost of living crisis causing massive bike discounts to try and rectify the market,” said Ms Thompson. The industry is starting to level out again now and over the last two years RedSky Bikes has tried to build up a solid reputation for customer service. “We are continually learning what works and wasn’t doesn’t,” Ms Thomspon said. “Now we’re heading into winter, we’ll look at the data to work out if it still makes sense to remain shut on a Saturday.”

The retailer is currently focused on growing electric bike sales, which is currently 50 per cent of the business. Ms Thompson said they are keen to increase that to 70 per cent.

"E-bikes have opened up a whole new type of cyclist,” she said. “They cater for everyone – it’s a whole new market and people are really embracing it.”

She added: “We’ve actually made some of our bikes demo bikes so people can pick them up and take them off for the day to try to push that market.”