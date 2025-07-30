Why companies must break free from inflexible lease agreements: Paul Andrew

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As someone who has spent over two decades advising clients across the commercial property sector, I believe it’s time we openly acknowledge the imbalance in office rental negotiations, particularly in England.

Companies need and deserve more power to negotiate rent terms that reflect current economic and market realities. At Bradley Hall, we’re seeing an uptick in businesses re-evaluating their office space needs.

Hybrid working models, tighter margins, and a general shift in what employees value have dramatically changed how companies approach their workplace strategy.

Yet, far too many are shackled by inflexible lease agreements signed during a very different economic era.

Historically, commercial leases have favoured landlords. Long term commitments, upwards only rent reviews, and limited break clauses have put tenants at a disadvantage, especially SMEs without the leverage of large corporate occupiers.

This legacy framework does not reflect the agility many modern businesses now require.

Across Yorkshire and the wider North of England, demand for office buildings, particularly within secondary towns and cities remains weak and, in some markets, we’re seeing void periods extend well beyond 12 months. That gives occupiers more bargaining power, and it’s crucial that they use it.

Change is not just coming from market forces - it’s being driven by policy, too.

The proposed English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill includes significant reforms aimed at rebalancing commercial lease dynamics in favour of local economic resilience.

One of the most important measures in this legislation would limit landlords to two options: either

offer tenants a fixed rent for the duration of the lease or allow rent reviews that go both ways — meaning rents can decrease in response to market downturns, not just rise and balancing the risk between both landlord and tenant.

This could be a game changer for occupiers, providing much needed certainty or fairness depending on the option selected.

That said the abolition of upward only reviews would introduce greater uncertainty into income flows for investors, some may say introducing downward pressure on values as a result.

There would certainly be increased time involved in negotiating such reviews with potentially increased costs if the parties were unable to reach agreement.

What needs to change more broadly is how negotiations are approached. Companies must feel empowered to challenge outdated rent structures. That includes requesting rent free periods and/or shorter lease terms which we’re increasingly brokering on behalf of our clients at Bradley Hall. These aren’t radical demands. They’re reflections of a new market dynamic.

Ultimately, the right to negotiate is not about creating winners and losers, it’s about creating sustainable partnerships between landlords and occupiers. The office is still vital for many businesses, but it must be viable. Businesses want to invest in their people, their products, and their growth - not just their postcode.