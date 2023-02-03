Why companies need a clear employer brand to attract great staff: Karen Tinkler

In a challenging recruitment market, more and more businesses are looking to build their reputation as an attractive employer.

One thing we often hear is that companies need our help because they don’t have an employer brand. I can guarantee that they do; it just may not be the one they want.

Even if you do nothing proactively to cultivate and nurture it, you have a reputation as an employer.

Whether that’s among current employees, previous employees – or even people who’ve never worked there – people will have a view on what your organisation is like as a workplace.

Karen Tinkler, The Partners Group. Picture: Duncan Lomax

A lot of businesses focus on building a strong brand in relation to their products or services.

But this isn’t going to convince someone to work at your company.

If someone asks one of your employees what it’s like working there, they’re not going to talk about products or services.

They’re going to talk about their role, the way they’re treated by their manager, the people they work with, the culture, the company values, and how much they enjoy – or don’t enjoy - their job.

That’s your employer brand.

So what should businesses be doing to cultivate their brand as an employer?

Think about how you stack up against your competitors.

But be mindful that the competition when it comes to recruitment may not be the same as the competition for your products or services.

It’s important to know this, so that you can look at what you offer uniquely as an employer that those organisations don’t.

What do the people who work for you think about the business?

Do you know? If not, find out.

And then look at your business through the eyes of potential recruits.

Search the business online: what comes up? Have a look at employer review sites.

Do they tell the story you want to tell about the business?

How attractive does your organisation look to potential employees?

Authenticity in business is a big deal, and it applies just as much to recruitment as it does to everything else you do as an organisation.

You can’t fake it.

Showing office beanbags, ping pong tables and ‘pizza Fridays’ on your website won’t hide a toxic culture once people get through the door.

A lot of companies are clear on their values, and they’re lived and breathed throughout the organisation.

But how visible are they outside the company, to prospective recruits?

How much of the great stuff you are doing as a business is making its way into the outside world?

How much of it could a potential recruit see when they research your business?

It’s important to capture and tell these stories so that people can clearly see how employees are treated and what your company stands for.

According to the 2022 Edelman Trust Barometer, 60 per cent of people choose a place to work based on their values and beliefs.

Make sure yours are communicated clearly and consistently to help you attract and retain the right talent.