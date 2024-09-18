Why consumer insight projects must have simple focus on increasing sales: Brett Townsend

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the language every company understands but not one the consumer insights industry speaks with regularity. Just having that as our goal isn’t enough; how we go about doing the research and why we do the projects we do are so important. And not “how” in the sense of the methodologies we use but rather in doing in-context research as much as possible.

If we’re going to understand how to better sell things to consumers, we need to be where they are, studying and observing where/when/how/why they use products or services, and not in sterile settings or sitting in our cubicles.

Here are four ways consumers insights can maximize sales potential:

Brett Townsend shares his expert insights

Develop a sales mindset.

This is very simple but not always easy: whenever you are about to embark on a research study, honestly ask yourself if that study provides a path to sales. This forces us to really be honest with ourselves. We initiate a lot of studies that are interesting to us or that could even be really cool to work on, and that can be an exciting part of our jobs. So when we’re considering a study, we need to be honest as to whether that study will lead to sales. It may not be immediate sales (like in the case of product development or innovation), but there is still an eventual path. If the answer is no, it won’t lead to sales, then we don’t do it, or we change the focus so it does.

Understand success starts before you even start the project.

After you ask and answer the question does this project have a path to more sales, there are several steps to take to avoid “garbage in, garbage out.”

Asking your internal partners or clients the right questions up front is the most valuable part of any work we do. Questions like “What problem are we solving for?”, “What decisions will be made as a result of this project?”, and “How will the results of this be activated?” We also have to be careful that we’re not simply validating things we already know or doing research just to check a box when a predetermined decision has already been made.

Deliver presentations that help decisions get made.

There are several layers to this suggestion.

The first one is to know your audience. We generally prepare one report that we share throughout the organisation, regardless of department or level within the company. Keep in mind the saying “I don’t need to know everything you know, I just need to know what I need to know” when preparing presentations. Product development doesn’t need details on the best way to message and market the finished product just like marketing doesn’t need to know details about the best technical specs. We should build a couple of versions of our reports depending on to whom we will be presenting and tailor the insights to them.

This doesn’t need to take lots of extra time because it’s mostly discerning which slides you already have need to be shown to whom.

Know the business

We can drive sales within our organisations by developing better business acumen and learning the business cold.

The most effective corporate leaders are the ones who understand a lot about the entire business, not just their own functional area. The most powerful insights we can deliver are ones that take into consideration product development issues, technological limitations, implementation barriers, financial impact, supply chain implications, and sell-in stumbling blocks, just to name a few.