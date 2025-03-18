Why emotional intelligence is a 'must have' for effective business leaders: Daxa Patel

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He approached each staff member, whispering something personal and profound. When he reached me, I understood and respected him even more.

He was sharing the sad news of a beloved colleague's passing due to cancer. In that moment, I learned the importance of communicating with compassion, intelligence, and heart. Today, an email might suffice, but there are times when personal, respectful communication is irreplaceable.

While countless books explore emotional intelligence in the workplace, it is about more than just being mindful of how our behaviour and words impact others. It is about conveying sensitivity to the needs of those around us.

Daxa Manhar Patel is a leadership coach, author and solicitor. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Leadership is often said to be innate, but I believe we can all learn to become more intuitive leaders by observing great examples. True leadership conveys trust and confidence with humility and respect. After nearly three decades in the legal profession, I have witnessed many leadership styles. The most effective leaders, those who allow others to thrive, are those who set aside their egos and embrace a softer leadership style. The late Queen exemplified this emotionally aware approach.

For those seeking to enhance their emotional intelligence in business leadership, I offer these tips: practice active listening – listen with respect, not just to reply. Create feedback loops to foster transparent and honest communication. Be mindful of your language; words can empower or disempower. As the saying goes, it is not just what we say, but how we say it that matters. I urge everyone to prioritise emotional intelligence in leadership, not just because it is right, but because the quiet leaders often inspire the most.

And so, as we navigate the complexities of modern business environments, let us remember that emotional intelligence is not a sign of weakness, but rather a profound source of strength. It is the anchor that stabilises the ship amidst turbulent waters, allowing us to lead with conviction and clarity. Emotional intelligence bridges gaps, mends divides, and fosters environments where innovation and collaboration flourish.

In a world where leaders are often judged by their decisiveness and ability to drive results, let us redefine success through the lens of empathy and compassion. It is essential to recognise that leadership is not only about guiding a team to achieve goals but also about nurturing their growth, understanding their struggles, and celebrating their victories, both big and small.

As we strive to leave a mark on our industries, let us prioritise the quiet, impactful power of emotional intelligence. By doing so, we not only enhance our leadership capabilities but also create a legacy of genuine connection and trust. Let us be the leaders who not only achieve success but elevate those around us to rise alongside us. After all, it is the emotionally intelligent who inspire the most enduring transformations in the hearts and minds of those they lead.

To conclude, here is a quote by Daniel Goleman, who is well-known for his work on emotional intelligence. “The emotional brain responds to an event more quickly than the thinking brain.”

The quote emphasis the significance of emotions in how we respond to situations and the importance of integrating emotional intelligence into our interactions and decision-making process. It is not a ‘nice to have’ quality., it is a ‘must have’ quality for leaders in business. The prestigious work title we hold will disappear one day but how we made another feel will be remembered for a long time.