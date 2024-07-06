. Even the term comes from the Victorian era, when economists capturing the huge range of items you might indulge yourself in by spending the main earner’s salary, settled on the glamour and excitement of bread. Today, despite the fact they might more accurately be called the ‘katsu-curry-winner’, or the ‘new-tech-for-the-kids-winner’, there’s still a main earner in most households. In an average couple, one person will earn around three quarters of the income, and in three quarters of relationships, this individual is a man. But this comes with an unexpected cost.

There are plenty of couples where having a main breadwinner is a matter of choice, because one of them wants to be a stay-at-home parent or to spend their time caring for the home and being involved in the community. However, there are also millions of people who have ended up in this position by accident.

Young women and men tend to start their careers on similar earnings, so the younger they are, the more equal a couple’s income is likely to be. It’s only when they reach their 40s that the gap between women’s and men’s salaries opens up significantly – on average. This owes a great deal to the fact that couples may have children at this point, and if one of them takes the bulk of the caring responsibilities it will start to take a toll on their career.

This can leave them with a pay gap that lasts the rest of their lives. Even when they retire, the fact that one of them has earned less throughout their career, and may have had a career break, means their pension will be far lower than their partner’s. On average there’s a gender pensions gap of 35%.

The gender pay gap isn’t the only thing at play. In some relationships, one of the couple has chosen to go into work that’s better paid than the other. In others, one of the couple either cannot work because of long-term illness, or needs to work part-time or in a less demanding job because of ill-health. In some cases, one member of the couple will be studying for an extended period. The reasons why couples can earn differing amounts are as varied as the couples themselves.

Whatever the reason, if, you have unequal earnings, you’ll tend to be worse off across the board than couples with similar incomes. Part of the problem is that it puts you in a weaker position if something goes wrong. If you both earn roughly the same, and one of you falls ill or loses their job, the other one’s income will help fill a significant portion of the gap. If they earn much less – or nothing at all – they’re in less of a position to help.

The other issue is that, on average, households with a significant main breadwinner tend to earn much less overall. The HL Savings & Resilience Barometer shows that as a result, they’re less likely to have enough emergency savings (to cover three months’ worth of essential spending), they have less money left at the end of the month, they have more problematic debts, and are less likely to be on track with their pension savings.

It means that if you’re in this position you need to take steps to protect yourself. Consider what would happen if something was to happen to the breadwinner, and weigh up life insurance and income protection. Critical illness cover can also be valuable, covering the costs if someone suffers an illness or injury that keeps them out of work for a period. If the lower earner has caring responsibilities, they will need insurance too, so that the main earner can pay for care, or change their working patterns to care for their family. You also need emergency savings to fall back on if the higher earner loses their job or is unable to work for some reason.

Aside from building your safety net bigger, it can also make a significant difference to work on your communications. HL research shows that the more unequal their incomes are, the bigger the risk that one of the couple will take sole charge of financial decisions – rather than managing their money together. Those who plan together score better in every aspect of their finances than those who do so separately – from debt to savings and pensions.

These conversations also give you the chance to ensure that both of your needs are being considered. This doesn’t just mean considering the goals and ambitions of both of you, it also means planning the best way to hit them together.

When you both weigh in on your finances, and both take responsibility for money management, it can also help alleviate some of the strain of carrying the can financially for the couple. And those stresses are very real. One US study showed that over a 15-year period, men’s health and happiness fell when they became the breadwinner, because of societal pressure to deliver.

The situation is a bit more complicated for women. They don’t feel the same additional stress at work. However, they face more pressure at home: 45% of female breadwinners still do the majority of the household tasks – compared to just 13% of male breadwinners. A recent report found that the partners of female breadwinners also sometimes struggle to come to terms with the fact they earned less than their partners.

These problems are harder to address than the financial issues. In the end, it’s going to come down to a change in society, so men don’t feel defined in terms of how much they earn, and women don’t feel that caring for the home is their responsibility. However, given the fact that we’re still carrying around a Victorian phrase to define someone who earns the most in a couple, there’s every chance it’s going to take generations to move the dial. In the interim, all we can do is manage the impact on our finances, and lead a one-person battle to normalise whatever our own personal circumstances happen to be.

Annuities and inflation

Inflation may have fallen in recent months, but it doesn’t mean we can afford to neglect it when it comes to making plans for retirement. Anyone considering buying an annuity needs to think about the spending power of their income over the years.

The most recent data from HL’s annuity search engine shows a 65-year-old with a £100,000 pension can currently get up to £7,222 a year from a single life level annuity with a five-year guarantee. However, the level of income wouldn’t change over time, and this sum is going to stretch much less far as time goes on.

You can get annuities that rise in line with inflation. An RPI linked annuity is currently delivering up to £4,540 a year for same pension, and one that rises by 3% a year will start you off at up to £5,157. Both are far lower than the starting income of a level annuity, but the longer you live, the more you’ll value any kind of inflation link.

If the escalating one rises at 3% per year, then it would take 12 years to catch up with the income from the level annuity, and around 21 years before you had taken the same overall amount of income. If you opted for the RPI-linked product and it rose at 5% per year, then it would take you ten years to make up lost ground and around 20 years before you would have drawn the same amount of income overall.