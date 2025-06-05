Why flexible labs are key to biotech growth in York and North Yorkshire: Liz Cashon

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without the right infrastructure, we risk stifling the next wave of scientific discovery.

Here in York and North Yorkshire, we have a clear opportunity to do things differently. The Combined Authority has named industrial biotechnology and agritech as two of its key inward investment sectors and has committed to attracting more business in these areas.

These sectors offer transformative solutions in everything from food production and sustainable packaging to clean energy and pharmaceutical development, placing them at the heart of the UK’s drive for a greener, more resilient economy. In particular, the authority is dedicated to providing start-ups and SMEs with the help they need to launch, grow and reach their full potential.

Liz Cashon shares her expert insight

But bold strategies need the right environments to thrive. As landlords, we need to recognise the challenges start-ups and SMEs face in securing lab space and evaluate ways to better support these organisations. We believe the solution is in flexible, fit-for-purpose lab space and that’s something we’re passionate about creating.

This includes shorter lease options, so high-potential startups and education providers can get to work, fast. A great example is our recent collaboration with BioGrad Education, which delivered two outstanding Skills Bootcamps - Laboratory Skills and Biotechnology and Mammalian Cell Culture – over a five-week residency.

We welcomed learners from the University of Hull, University of York and the wider Hull community to take part in immersive, hands-on training in advanced lab techniques. This approach also works effectively for project-based research and development, where a business might not require a long-term lease.

Another valuable approach is the creation of shared lab spaces. These offer start-ups and SMEs access to the facilities they need at more affordable rates, while also placing them in an environment surrounded by like-minded innovators. While lab space provides the essential tools for research and development, it’s the proximity to other ambitious businesses and skilled professionals that can truly accelerate collaboration, creativity, and breakthrough thinking.

Finally, as landlords, we need to actively explore how to adapt space available to meet the demand for labs. For York Biotech Campus, this includes conducting feasibility studies to transform existing office spaces into state-of-the-art laboratories. We need to make it easier for businesses to access the specialised environments they need to succeed.

It’s solutions like this where we see York and North Yorkshire playing a leading role in reshaping how regional science and innovation is supported. Our strength lies in our agility, our collaborative mindset, and our commitment to the long-term gains that come from investing in the right foundations today.

Flexible, fit-for-purpose lab space isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity for any region that wants to lead in science and technology. With the right infrastructure and partnerships, we can unlock the full potential of our region’s scientific talent and help power the UK’s innovation economy.