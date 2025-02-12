Why Gen X should be prioritising their pension over financial support for their children: Shaun Wood

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the largest group of small business owners in the UK, those born between 1965 and 1980 are known for their entrepreneurial drive.

Parented by a generation who benefited hugely from property ownership, Gen X have been brought up to believe that a mortgage-free home and a decent pension scheme equals security. The assumption is often that taking chunks out of that security for landmark events, such as an offspring’s wedding, won’t make much difference.

The average wedding in the UK now costs £24,000. Figures show that Gen X are contributing a higher percentage of these costs to their children than the previous generation did.

Shaun Wood offers his expert insight

Add to this the responsibility they feel to provide a deposit for their child’s first home, the everyday financial support many are providing to children who may be in their late 20s, and the pressures of care costs for elderly parents, and it’s a recipe for a depleted retirement with little time to plug the gaps.

The perception is that Gen Z have challenges such as burdensome student debt, increased housing costs and an unstable job market, making it impossible for them to have an “independent” financial life without assistance.

The reality for them at retirement, however, is that even if no more than the legislative minimum criteria is paid into their pensions and their fund grows by 7 per cent per annum, they will have £465,408 in their pension at age 60. After factoring in inflation at 2.25 per cent per annum, this equates to £218,700 in today’s money.

Gen X, however, because of changes to pension regulations over the years and a tendency to spend more on lifestyle than savings, typically have between £75,000 and £90,000 in their pension. During the period they should be ramping up contributions to make up the shortfall, they’re moving money away to support adult children.

Meanwhile, the perceived financial challenges of Gen Z have already partly been solved: a combination of pension auto-enrolment and living wage and minimum wage boosts will mean that Gen Z will be at least 80 per cent of the way towards achieving a comfortable retirement without actively doing anything else to boost this. This is not the case for their parents who, arguably, should not be giving away 25 per cent of their funds to a generation who are likely to be better off than them at retirement.

So, what’s the solution for Gen X? Many cite downsizing as their future “if all else fails” plan. But when the moment comes, couples often find they don’t want to sell the house in which they’ve raised their children and often struggle to raise the funds from it they assumed would materialise.

The reality is that Gen X need to more pragmatically balance the needs of their children with a retirement that is only 10-15 years away. They need to start prioritising their own wealth and educate Gen Z about good financial management, rather than compromising their own position.

By making the right decisions now, a secure retirement is still possible. And what could be a better financial example to your children than that?