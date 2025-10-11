Why Government must do more in fight against fraud: Rocio Concha

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The most common response from your payment provider was “Sorry, you authorised the payment.” Authorised push payment (APP) scams often use a combination of urgency tactics and personalised messages (which can be crafted through data taken from social media) to catch people with their defences down. The sophistication of these methods makes it almost impossible for people to protect themselves from APP fraudsters at all times.

For years, many payment providers routinely blamed the customer, even when people had been manipulated by sophisticated fraudsters. The unfairness of blaming customers in these situations has been exacerbated by advancements in AI, which fraudsters use to make their scams more convincing than ever.

New rules introduced on 7 October last year changed that. A new mandatory reimbursement scheme for victims of payment transfer fraud was introduced - something Which? spent years campaigning for. Under the new framework, overseen by the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR), payment firms are required to reimburse victims of APP fraud within five working days, unless there’s clear evidence of gross negligence or fraud on the part of the customer - which is very rare.

Crucially, the scheme shares the cost of reimbursement between the sending and receiving payment providers. This may sound like a technical detail, but it’s actually very important. It gives all providers, not just the ones the money was sent from, a powerful incentive to detect and prevent scams. For too long, receiving payment providers had little reason to clamp down on fraudsters using their accounts. Now, they’ve got skin in the game.

The scheme’s imminent first anniversary presents an appropriate opportunity to assess how it’s going. The PSR published an update last week on the scheme’s performance to date as part of an independent evaluation that will be finalised in 2026.

The update shows that the scheme has led to a significant increase in reimbursement rates, sparing victims from potentially devastating financial and emotional consequences. For the first nine months of the mandatory policy (7 October 2024 to 30 June 2025), 88 per cent of money lost to APP scams - amounting to £112 million - was reimbursed to victims. Before the mandatory scheme was introduced, some industry figures suggested, without presenting evidence, that the scheme would lead to ordinary consumers becoming more irresponsible or even teaming up with criminals to cheat the system by splitting the profits from bogus claims.

We now have evidence from the better part of a year to show these things are not happening. It would be premature to think that this is the end of the story. Many payment firms have stepped up, improving fraud security and ensuring they follow the rules by treating scam victims fairly. Others have dragged their heels and continue to agitate for a weakening of the reimbursement rules and consumer protections.