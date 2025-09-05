Why holistic financial planning matters - especially for SME owners: Anny Lian

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s about making financial decisions that support all the things that matter to you without having to sacrifice one for the other.

If you run a small or medium-sized business, this approach is especially important. Your business is probably one of your biggest assets - maybe even bigger than your home.

And for many SME owners I speak to, the plan is to sell the business one day and use the proceeds to fund retirement. But what if things don’t go to plan?

Traditional financial planning assumes a steady income like a salary. But business owners know that income can be unpredictable - especially in the early years. That uncertainty often leads to putting off personal pension contributions or doing the bare minimum required by workplace schemes.

It’s understandable, but it can leave you exposed later on.

Before I became an independent financial adviser, I spent 20 years in investment banking, working with companies of all sizes and helping build wealth for their founders.

Now, I use that experience to help SME owners to take a deeper look at their finances, both business and personal. I help them spot ways to stabilise earnings, strengthen their savings, and ask better questions of their accountants and finance teams.

One thing I see often is the blurring of personal and business finances. It’s common for owners to offer personal guarantees on business loans or dip into family funds to keep things afloat. But these decisions can have long-term consequences, such as financial stress, missed opportunities for tax planning, and putting a strain on relationships.

So, how do you start thinking holistically? Here are three simple but powerful steps:

1. Ask the tough questions.

What if you get ill? What if a key team member leaves? What if you fall out with your business partner? Think about how these scenarios would affect your personal finances; your mortgage, your bills or your children’s school fees.

2. Build a safety net.

Every business has ups and downs. Set aside enough money to cover three to six months of your household expenses. It’s not just smart, it gives you that all-important peace of mind.

3. Don’t rely on your business to be your pension.

Things change. You might not be able to sell when you want to, or for the amount you expect. Start planning two to three years ahead so you can find the right buyer, get the right valuation, and make the most from tax-efficient strategies.

Holistic financial planning means weaving your business and personal goals together, and making sure you’re ready for whatever life may throw your way. It’s not just about the money, it’s about feeling confident in your future.

If you’d like to chat about how this approach could work for you, contact me at [email protected].