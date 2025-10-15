Why Huddersfield is stepping out of the shadows as place to invest: Pardeep Khela

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From a real estate perspective, Huddersfield has sometimes been overlooked as an investment interest, and development capital has flocked to the higher-profile cities. But change is in the air.

A series of transformative regeneration projects - both completed and underway – are reshaping Huddersfield’s urban landscape and repositioning the town as a credible and competitive destination for residents, students, investors, and developers alike.

In terms of connectivity, and perhaps the most transformative part of the redevelopment of Huddersfield, is the work around the train station and the multi-billion-pound TransPennine Route Upgrade. Yes, it has been a very testing and frustrating time for commuters and rail users while the work has been going on, but the reduced journey times and electrified trains will drastically improve connectivity to Leeds and Manchester, repositioning Huddersfield as a serious commuter base.

A view over Huddersfield

For property investors, improved transport infrastructure is a key growth signal - with the prospect of higher demand, better yields, and rising capital values.

Of course connectivity is all well and good, but the town centre needs to offer something to visitors, residents and businesses alike.

From a visual and historical perspective, the Huddersfield Station Gateway is delivering, with the long-awaited reopening of the George Hotel, refurbishment of the independent-focused Byram Arcade, and restoration of the 1860s John William Street façade. But these improvements are not merely cosmetic; we believe they add value to the town’s offering and should pay dividends for surrounding commercial and residential property values.

Another standout development is the £1.2 million Estate Buildings, a striking Grade II listed property, designed by the celebrated W.H. Crossland & Co in the late 1800s, which is being sensitively converted into 50 high-end apartments, aimed at attracting town-centre living for professionals – a vital part of any urban regeneration project.

The recent opening of The Light entertainment complex, in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, is a game-changer in a town that was sadly lacking in leisure venues. The state-of-the-art venue includes a six-screen cinema, bowling alley, arcade and laser quest, bringing family-friendly amenities to the town centre and signalling a shift towards creating a more vibrant and youthful environment – something that’s been lacking and has historically driven leisure spending and footfall to Leeds or Manchester.

From a real estate angle, this kind of investment is crucial to increasing dwell time in the town centre, boosting retail and enhancing the appeal of residential developments.

Add to this the continued expansion of the University of Huddersfield, including to offer more medical courses such as Dental Hygiene and Dental Therapy degrees and therefore attract a wider range of students, and the ingredients for long-term real estate growth are clear: a growing population of students and professionals, increasing demand for quality housing, and a town centre that’s finally being reimagined.

Huddersfield now represents an exciting opportunity – it may finally be stepping out of the shadows and into the investment spotlight.