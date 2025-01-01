Why 'hybrid flying' mix of commercial and private flights works well for business people: Matt Cheshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People mix and match commercial and private flights to suit their needs.

Travel has changed in the last few years. People are now looking for the most efficient way to do it either financially or time-wise.

The reason hybrid flying is more attractive than ever is that it still retains the convenience but at a sharper price point.

Matt Cheshire shares his expert insight

I run the Needs Group, the most comprehensive provider for artists’ needs in the world offering a plethora of services to the live events industry including through my company Aviation Needs, which provides private jets and helicopters for people who want a personal bespoke service.

We have just celebrated 25 years in business by having our best year to date which I think is in part testament to how people are choosing to fly.

For families, flying hybrid can be convenient. Often commercial flights don’t land around the same time as hotel check-in, so especially for those with young families, it can mean waiting around for hours with nowhere to go.

Low-cost airlines have to do multiple flights in one day to make a profit which means by the time you get an afternoon flight, any delays to previous flights can have a knock-on effect on your flight making it very late.

Those heading to the slopes this winter may also choose to fly commercially to say Geneva then pick up a helicopter to Gstaad or Courchevel.

A 15-minute helicopter ride versus three hours in a car or minibus is a no-brainer, especially for those on short breaks who want to maximise their time away.

We also find clients are choosing this way to fly when, for example, taking family to Disneyland Paris for the weekend – flying out commercially but maximising their time by flying home by private jet late on a Sunday evening.

For business people and board members who have multiple meetings in Europe, flying hybrid means they can fly commercially from Leeds to, for example, Madrid in the morning, pick up a private jet to go to a meeting say in Copenhagen, and then fly back to Leeds on a commercial flight from Schipol.

Meetings can overrun, time can be tight and the in-between private jet or helicopter means they can be flexible.

For our high-profile clients such as footballers, there is also the security and privacy factor. Using a private jet means they need fewer security staff than they would for a commercial flight.

There’s also the sustainable element for some travellers.

A 40-minute jet can be better than three connections and ground transport. This is especially for our music artist clients.

It is not about being flash, it’s about trying to get from Ibiza to Croatia at 2am after a show when there are no commercial flights available.

It is a fascinating trend and as it appeals equally to musicians, business people and families, one I expect to see growing over the coming year.