Why I say “I am ADHD” and how it shapes how I navigate the world: Jodie Hill

That’s why I don’t say, “I live with ADHD” or “I have ADHD.”

I say, “I am ADHD.”

It’s a statement that reflects something fundamental about me.

Jodie Hill shares her expert insight

ADHD is my neurotype. It’s not something external or separate.

It’s not an accessory I wear, a disease to be cured, or something I possess.

It’s part of who I am. It's how I am wired.

This might sound like a small distinction, but it matters.

How we talk about neurodivergence impacts how we and others understand it.

For me, ADHD isn’t a condition I’m trying to overcome or cure, instead it shapes how I think, feel, and navigate the world.

It influences how I solve problems, relate to people, and experience the highs and lows of life.

It’s as much a part of my identity as my personality or values.

By using language like “I am ADHD,” I’m not ignoring the challenges it brings.

Living with ADHD can be difficult – I’ve struggled with executive dysfunction, emotional regulation, rejection sensitivity dysphoria and sensory overload more times than I can count.

But framing ADHD as something separate from me doesn’t reflect my reality.

It’s not just something I “have”; it’s how my brain works, and it’s intrinsically tied to who I am.

It's me accepting this very fundamental part of me.

Of course, this is my choice.

And that’s the key – each of us should have the right to describe our own experiences in the way that feels most authentic.

Just as we respect how others define their gender, culture, or other aspects of identity, the same respect should extend to how neurodivergent people describe themselves.

To my fellow ADHDers: I hope we can continue advocating for understanding, acceptance, and respect.

Whether you say, “I am ADHD,” “I have ADHD,” or use other language entirely, your words are valid because they reflect your truth.

We all experience ADHD differently, and that diversity deserves to be honoured.

To allies: honouring our language choices is a simple but meaningful way to show support.

When you listen to how someone describes themselves and use the words they’ve chosen, you’re affirming their experience.

It’s a small but powerful act of respect that can go a long way in creating a more inclusive world.

At the heart of this conversation is a broader push for acceptance and understanding.

By embracing the language that feels right to each of us, we’re celebrating the diversity within our community and breaking down the stigma that still surrounds neurodivergence.

So, I’ll say it again: I am ADHD.

It’s not something I have – it’s who I am.

And I wouldn’t have it any other way.