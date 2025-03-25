Why I won’t be joining the X-odus from Elon Musk's renamed Twitter just yet: Julian Pearce

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fast forward to today, and the app formerly known as Twitter – X – is causing a dilemma for individuals, businesses and organisations.

Recently, the controversy has centred around Elon Musk, the owner of X, his role in the 2024 US election, and the resulting Trump administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A self-styled ‘free-speech absolutist’, Musk’s stewardship of the social media giant has, to put it mildly, caused a bit of a stir. Many have levelled the accusation that the app has become a hate-speech free-for-all, reigning in on censorship and indeed any reverence for the truth.

Julian Pearce shares his expery insight. Picture: David Lindsay

Indeed, anecdotally, proven lies and abusive statements that would formerly have been seen off by the moderators now sail through. Scrolling through timelines can feel like a depressing and futile exercise.

With all this in mind, you’d think that there would be few reasons to stay, right?

The argument often goes ‘we’re leaving the platform because its values don’t align with our own’. But the truth is, social media is about making connections, not any one individual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s unlikely Musk’s views – or influence – will change, based on people exiting the platform. And realistically, irrespective of how much due diligence we undertake, how many of a business’s or organisation’s procurement decisions rely solely on alignment of values to a leader?

Do most of us even know the ownership structures of our accounting software, banks, stationery providers or lawyers?

Participation on X is possible, without being indelibly aligned to the views of its owner.

One argument against leaving the platform relies on the premise that it is better to be a part of the solution, rather than ignoring the problem. If we feel that X is toxic now, good people leaving will simply intensify the toxicity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your decision – whether to leave or stay – should be based on evidence, rather than alignment. What impact will leaving have on you and your organisation, its customers and stakeholders?

I’ve found my usage of X has decreased significantly. However, working in the media, many journalists I know still find it an invaluable resource, and from that perspective, it has been an important tool of my trade, linking me with contacts that would otherwise have been unobtainable, and delivering results for clients.

Speaking with many organisations and brands, they have worked hard to build up a significant following on X. Departing the app could have a tangible impact on what they can deliver, or on their bottom line.

Having fought hard to build a platform to have their voices heard, it’s understandable that many seem to be struggling to kick the habit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some advertisers and many individuals have decided to depart, many accounts remain. Every Government department and most significant politicians, for example, still post content regularly as a way of engaging with their audiences and stakeholders.

Businesses such as retailers and airlines rely on X as a customer service tool and a route to sales.

In an ideal world, many may quit X and there’d be a ready-made replacement, but like so much in business, we don’t live in an ideal world.

The route that I would currently advise, is to sign up to alternatives at an early stage, if quitting X is a decision you feel you might need to take in the future.