Why I'm confident Bradford 2025 can spark a real estate revolution in my beloved city: Manjit Virdee

From Royal visits to the Turner Prize, Hockney to Bill Bailey – Bradford is being seen.

But it’s not just about the arts. As a proud Bradford businessman I see 2025 as the catalyst for a seismic real estate transformation in this great city.

Landmark projects long in the making (and stuttering in some cases) are coming to fruition or getting underway, and, as they converge with massive infrastructure upgrades and ambitious transit plans, the city is putting itself back on the real estate map.

Majit Virdee shares his expert insight. Picture: Sam Toolsie 2024

It’s no coincidence in this year of celebrating culture, that there’s a strong connection between the arts and real estate in many of these projects – with the long-awaited opening of Bradford Live; the refurbishment of Kala Sangam’s Grade II-listed St Peter’s House, now to be known as Bradford Arts Centre; and the new Darley Street Market –which has seen the demolition of a neglected city centre site/area to create a stunning modern market venue and pave the way for the creation of the City Village, a transformative development that will create a sustainable neighbourhood in the heart of the city.

I believe the 2025 ripple effect will equate to a very healthy future for the city.

Bradford’s economic growth is outpacing the rest of the UK at 18 per cent and house prices are growing at 7 per cent - triple the average UK rate - and 10 per cent in areas like Saltaire and Bingley. Office space in the city centre and Little Germany has appreciated at 15 per cent in the last year and the hospitality sector has turned a corner with new hotels, including one in the Goitside Conservation Area, and national restaurant chains moving in.

In the last 12-months we’ve seen a strong appetite for investment with schemes to convert offices, left empty post-Covid, into residential properties, and big firms including Modine, Seabrook Crisps, Northern Rail and Delifresh reinvesting in the city.

All this is supported by huge improvements to the look and feel of the city with the urban greening and pedestrianisation of the centre.

So, is this the start of a real estate revolution for Bradford and can this cultural moment spark lasting property gains and unified growth?

We believe it can. Bradford City Village is a keystone project that supports the city’s vision for sustainable growth and will have a lasting influence on the real estate landscape, melding the city centre, after decades of being divided and devoid of attractions, with people able to living, working and socialising in a vibrant Bradford, as they do in cities like Leeds and Manchester.

Entertainment and retail venues such as Bradford Live, the established theatres, Darley Street Market and The Broadway will play a role in encouraging businesses to relocate into the centre.

2025 and beyond is Bradford’ s opportunity to step out of Leeds’ shadow, where i t’s languished since the la te 1 9 8 0 s , and into its own powerful spotlight. And there’ s p oten tially an even bigger opportuni t y ahead –conversations are being had about West York shire’s two biggest cities uni ti n g to create a European powerhouse bigger than Estonia . Wat ch this space.