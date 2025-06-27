Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the first period to the last, from fertility struggles to endometriosis, from pregnancy loss to menopause - these aren’t niche or rare issues.

They are everyday realities for millions of working women. And yet, in too many workplaces, these experiences are still met with silence, discomfort, or outright dismissal.

That silence is costing us. It’s costing women their careers, their confidence, their health - and it’s costing organisations their talent and their bottom line.

Jodie Hill shares her expert insight

Women are missing work due to painful periods or menopausal symptoms and are often forced to lie about the reason.

Others are suffering in silence, pushing through days when they should be resting, unsupported by systems that don’t see reproductive health as a legitimate part of wellbeing. And let’s not even start on the “return to work” experience after miscarriage, IVF, or other traumatic health experiences - many find themselves alone, misunderstood, or met with HR processes built for machines, not humans.

This isn’t a “woman’s issue”. It’s a leadership issue.

If we’re serious about building inclusive, equitable and healthy workplaces, we need to recognise that the menstrual cycle and wider women’s health journey aren’t optional extras - they’re central to the working lives of half the population.

It’s why I’m proud to stand alongside a growing network of advocates who are calling time on the silence.

One of those groups is Paritier - a newly formed, Yorkshire-based movement of like-minded professionals, clinicians and change-makers who are taking this conversation into the heart of UK workplaces.

Their name says it all: “Paritier” means “equal” - and that’s what they’re fighting for.

Not just equal rights on paper, but equal experience in reality.

Grounded in the belief that proactive support for women’s health isn’t a “nice to have” instead it’s essential to retaining women in the workforce, closing gender gaps, and building cultures that actually work for women, not just around them.

Isn't it time to create space for courageous conversations and pushing for tangible change - from data driven analysis to better training for leaders and HR teams, to practical support models for menstrual health, menopause and everything in between.

Their first public event takes place at Weetwood Hall in Leeds on July 1.

It’s not just a panel talk. It’s a movement - part of a much wider call to action. If you’re someone who wants to see workplaces do better when it comes to gendered health equity, you should be in that room.

But more than that, are you thinking: what is my organisation doing today to support women across the full menstrual cycle and reproductive health journey?

Because it’s 2025. If you’re still avoiding the conversation, you’re already behind.

To join the conversation, search on the Eventbrite website for ‘Paritier Launch’.