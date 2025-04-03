Why increasing taxes on residents is counterproductive: Paul Mason

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes most local authorities across England. Recent Government figures show that most local authorities are increasing a typical band D bill by 5% – an increase of £109 to £2,280.

What’s more, some local authorities, including Bradford, have obtained permission from the government to impose hikes of up to 10%, adding huge financial burdens where funds are already limited.

I appreciate that times are hard for local councils and organisations, but increasing taxes on residents is counterproductive. It’s a short-term solution to an extensive problem, which risks penalising people already in financial difficulty. Dramatically raising council taxes means the average household across Yorkshire will see a substantial increase in their bills, while some lose any council tax discounts entirely.

It’s no secret that the UK is facing a debt crisis at present, says Paul Mason. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

The move will only serve to worsen the personal debt fiasco, which is a huge, immediate problem across the UK. Rather than increasing tax burdens on people, local and national governments would be better placed trying to tackle the UK’s personal debt problem. This, in time, would enable people to keep hold of more of their money.

Last year, the average unsecured debt per UK adult rose continuously and now stands at £4,287 per person. Similarly, new research has found that more than 21 million Brits expect a financial decline in 2025. Targeting these people by hiking taxes right now will bring more challenges and additional financial burdens on households. Quite simply, it should not be the answer our local authorities come up with.

The sharp increase could have huge ramifications on those already in debt, increasing costs during a crippling cost of living situation. Meanwhile, those in low-income households, many of whom are in the North of England, will be the hardest hit.

It is evident these council tax hikes could cause huge ramifications across our region, and local authorities must do better to support its residents in financial difficulty.

Rather than costly increases to tax, local and national Governments should focus on working collaboratively with private sector organisations to help solve the personal debt crisis, which is already out of control.

This all starts with having an accurate perception of the challenge posed – collectively, we must see personal debt for the problem that it is and seek ethical solutions to tackle it.

Alleviating the debt burden in a moral and meaningful way is the best way to serve and improve communities. Together, we can empower people with the skills and knowledge they need to become more financially literate and better placed for the future.

This will have a knock-on effect on local authorities, as people will be able to put money back into local economies. This will provide areas with a much-needed boost and go a long way in helping councils find the funds they require.