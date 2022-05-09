Why insolvency related activity is soaring in Yorkshire with more than 600 reporting issues

The research from insolvency and restructuring trade body R3, which is based on an analysis of data provided by CreditSafe, shows that the region has seen a steady increase in insolvency-related activities since the start of the year.

This type of activity, which includes liquidator and administrator appointments and creditors’ meetings, affected 150 businesses in Yorkshire in January, rising to 291 in February, up 94 per cent before jumping to 601 the following month, up 107 per cent.

Eleanor Temple, chairwoman of R3 in Yorkshire, said: “Given the increasingly challenging economic picture with soaring fuel and energy costs as well as global turmoil due to the Ukraine crisis, I would urge any firms in the region which are experiencing the early signs of financial distress, such as finding it difficult to meet their bills on time, to seek professional advice about how their problems can be mitigated before they spiral out of control.

Eleanor Temple is chairwoman of R3 in Yorkshire.

“After two years of Covid-disruption, many businesses here and across the UK are still reeling from the aftermath so it’s hardly surprising that these latest economic pressures are hitting them hard. Unfortunately, we expect to see further tough times ahead causing increasing distress in the region.”

Looking across the rest of the UK, all except two of the 12 regions surveyed saw a month on month rise in insolvency-related activity of more than 100 per cent – this included the North West which experienced the highest increase with a 165 per cent uplift.

R3’s analysis of the CreditSafe data also showed significant issues persisting in the region around late payment of invoices, one of the key indicators of business distress.

In February, 51,312 companies in Yorkshire owed money having been unable to meet their payments on time, this fell only slightly in March to 50,923 companies.

Last month, the region’s firms had a total of almost 743,000 invoices on their books that had gone past their payment deadline without being settled, with an average invoice value of around £10,500.