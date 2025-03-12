Why International Women's Day is so important to our female team at Thrive Law: Jodie Hill

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a female founder, reflecting on the last seven years fills me with immense pride.

Thrive Law was created to challenge the status quo, to pave a new path for inclusive and forward-thinking legal practices, and, most importantly, to create a space where women could truly thrive.

Looking at our team today, I’m struck by how far we’ve come. Thrive is a predominantly female-led firm, filled with talented, ambitious, and passionate women who are not only excelling in their careers but also lifting each other up along the way. Their voices, experiences, and resilience inspire me daily.

The team at Thrive Law

International Women’s Day isn’t just about recognising achievements; it’s about acknowledging the challenges we still face and committing to making real, tangible change. For me, this journey as a female founder has been one of resilience, determination, and, at times, frustration at the systemic barriers that persist for women in law and business.

The reality is, women are still underrepresented in leadership roles, still battling gender bias, and still having to prove themselves in ways their male counterparts do not. But that’s exactly why visibility matters. It’s why female-founded businesses matter. It’s why every woman in leadership is not just breaking glass ceilings for herself but for every woman who comes after her.

I wrote recently about the need for more female role models in business. When I started Thrive, I didn’t have many women to look up to who had built something from the ground up in the way I envisioned. That’s why I’ve always been intentional about ensuring that at Thrive, women see that leadership is not just a possibility – it’s an expectation. It’s part of our culture, our DNA.

This culture of empowerment is felt across our team, and I want to take a moment to share some of their thoughts on what International Women’s Day means to them:

Ash Raghwani says: “International Women’s Day reminds me that women can achieve anything they set their minds to – we are strong, independent, and breaking barriers. It’s a day to celebrate the unique strengths and perspectives that women bring to every field. I am a huge advocate for women supporting one another, creating an environment where we can all become the best version of ourselves.”

Crystal Boyde says: “IWD holds huge significance for me; as both a mum and a solicitor, it reminds me of the progress that has been made towards gender equality but also of the work still needed to break down barriers. It’s about creating environments where all women, regardless of background, can thrive and be heard at every stage of their lives.”

Katie Elvidge adds: “IWD is really important to me because it gives us the opportunity to recognise and celebrate all of the achievements we have made and what is yet to come. As a society, we all still have a lot to learn about creating a more supportive and inclusive environment for women in law.”

Roshni Punja says: “International Women’s Day is a moment to reflect on the incredible strength and spirit women display every day. It highlights our ability to break barriers, not just for ourselves, but for future generations. It’s about celebrating our unique contributions and supporting one another to achieve our fullest potential.”

Annabelle Oliver says: “IWD is a time to celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women. It is a day to look at the progress we’ve made toward gender equality and the work still left to do. Most importantly, it’s about raising our voices, uplifting one another, and striving for a future where every woman has the opportunity to thrive.”

Millie Creber adds: “For me, IWD is about looking at how far we’ve come while recognising how much more still needs to be done. It’s about acknowledging the challenges that remain—like pay gaps, underrepresentation, and unequal opportunities. It’s more than just a day of celebration; it’s a reminder to keep pushing for real change.”

Emma Peckover adds: “IWD is a celebration of women’s achievements—honouring the strength, resilience, and contributions of women who inspire me. But it’s also a reminder that there’s still work to do for gender equality: equal pay, safe communities, and equal opportunities. Above all, it is a day to empower and uplift each other, accelerating action together toward a more equal future.”

Hearing these voices from our team reminds me why we do what we do. Thrive is what it is today because of the incredible women who have shaped it, who continue to push for progress, and who refuse to accept anything less than equal opportunity.